Global Digital Textile Printing Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027. Roll to Roll, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DTG segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $324.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
The Digital Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$324.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$457 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.
- Colorjet Group
- DuPont
- Durst Phototechnik AG
- DyStar Group
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc.
- Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.
- Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kiian Digital, Brand of JK Group
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Marabu GmbH & Co. KG
- Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.
- Sensient Colors UK Ltd.
- SPGPrints B.V.
- Trendvision Technology ( Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-
May 2020
Digital Textile Printing: A Prelude
Versatile Benefits of Digital Textile Printing Over
Conventional Printing Methods Boosts Market Prospects
Advantages of Digital Textile Printing in a Nut Shell
Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing
Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital
Printing
EXHIBIT 1: Comparison of Cost (in $ per Lineal Yard) for Rotary
Printing and High Speed Digital Printing
Outlook
Rise in Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive
Growth
Growing Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
Roll To Roll Printing Accounts for Major Share
Analysis by Ink Type
Factors Hampering Growth
M&A Activity Paves Way for Improved Growth in Digital Textile
Printing Market
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations
Revolutionize Fashion Sampling
Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations
Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile
Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing
Select Recent Product Developments
High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market
Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile
Printers
Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market: Opportunities
Galore
Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing
Market
Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities
Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital
Printing
Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Décor
Through-Print Textile Printing: A Challenge for Digital Printers
Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing
Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets
Millenials: A Strong Influencing Demographic
eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024
Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories and Increasing
Middle Class Affluence: A Strong Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 25: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
