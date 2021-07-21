Global Digital Inspection Market to Reach US$32 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Inspection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798357/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global Digital Inspection market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 17.2% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured)



Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Basler AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Cognex Corporation

FARO Technologies, Inc.

FPrimeC Solutions, Inc.

Hexagon AB

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Mitutoyo Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Olympus Corporation

Omron Corporation

SHINING 3D

Zebicon a/s

Zetec, Inc.











I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Digital Inspection

Evolution of Inspection Methods

Worldwide Digital Inspection Market: Prospects and Outlook

Metrology Dominates Digital Inspection Market

Hardware Segment Leads, Software to Propel Future Growth

3D Digital Inspections Set for Strong Growth

Developed Regions Hold a Significant Share of Global Market

Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

EXHIBIT 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:

(PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Basler AG (Germany)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

Cognex Corporation (USA)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

FPrimeC Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

SHINING 3D (China)

Zebicon a/s (Denmark)

Zetec, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Benefits of Digital Inspection Technologies over

Traditional Inspection Techniques Drives Market Growth

Digital Platforms Find Increasing Adoption to Streamline

Facility Inspections

Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up

the Importance of Digital Inspection Technologies

EXHIBIT 3: Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Digital Inspection Gains Strong Foothold in the Manufacturing

Industry

EXHIBIT 4: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions Spurs Need

for Digital Inspection

EXHIBIT 5: Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Size

in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, Digital

Inspections Become Integral to Production Processes

EXHIBIT 6: Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in

Digital Inspections Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in

US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ongoing Digitization of Oil & Gas Industry Gives Impetus to

Digital Inspection Market

Use of Drones in Oil & Gas Inspections Continues to Grow

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale

Gas Programs Spur Demand for Digital Inspections in Oil & Gas

Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market

Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality

Drive Demand for Digital Inspections in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 9: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010-2024

High Growth Opportunities for Digital Inspection in Automotive

Repair

Digital Inspection Emerges as a Handy Tool for Electronics

Industry

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics

Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Food & Beverages: A Niche End-Use Sector

EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Growing Importance of QC in Food & Beverage Industry

Sophisticated Inspection Equipment for Inspecting Packaging of

Food Products and Beverages

Inspections Solutions Gain Traction in Detecting Imperfections

in Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment

EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for NDT Technology

EXHIBIT 13: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by

Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and

2023-2028

Metrology: A Key Technology for Digital Inspections

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the

Metrology Software Market

Digital Inspection Technologies Seek to Widen Scope & Span in

Machine Vision Ecosystem

Established Role of NDT in Condition Monitoring Bodes Well for

the Market

Visual Inspection Testing Exhibits High Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Ultrasonic NDT Testing Remains a Prominent Technique

Radiographic Testing Accelerates Market Expansion

Innovative Digital Technologies to Impact Inspection Industry

AI Paves the Way for Digital Solutions in Industrial Inspection

Innovative Technologies to Significantly Reduce Inspection

Costs in Oil & Gas Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Metrology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Metrology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for NDT by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for NDT by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 137

Total Companies Profiled: 137



