Global Digital Inspection Market to Reach US$32 Billion by the Year 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global Digital Inspection market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 17.2% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured)
- Baker Hughes, a GE Company
- Basler AG
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Cognex Corporation
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- FPrimeC Solutions, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- MISTRAS Group, Inc.
- Mitutoyo Corporation
- National Instruments Corporation
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Olympus Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- SHINING 3D
- Zebicon a/s
- Zetec, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Digital Inspection
Evolution of Inspection Methods
Worldwide Digital Inspection Market: Prospects and Outlook
Metrology Dominates Digital Inspection Market
Hardware Segment Leads, Software to Propel Future Growth
3D Digital Inspections Set for Strong Growth
Developed Regions Hold a Significant Share of Global Market
Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics
EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
EXHIBIT 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:
(PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Basler AG (Germany)
Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA)
Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)
Cognex Corporation (USA)
FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)
FPrimeC Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)
Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
SHINING 3D (China)
Zebicon a/s (Denmark)
Zetec, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inherent Benefits of Digital Inspection Technologies over
Traditional Inspection Techniques Drives Market Growth
Digital Platforms Find Increasing Adoption to Streamline
Facility Inspections
Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up
the Importance of Digital Inspection Technologies
EXHIBIT 3: Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Digital Inspection Gains Strong Foothold in the Manufacturing
Industry
EXHIBIT 4: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions Spurs Need
for Digital Inspection
EXHIBIT 5: Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Size
in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, Digital
Inspections Become Integral to Production Processes
EXHIBIT 6: Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in
Digital Inspections Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in
US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Ongoing Digitization of Oil & Gas Industry Gives Impetus to
Digital Inspection Market
Use of Drones in Oil & Gas Inspections Continues to Grow
Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale
Gas Programs Spur Demand for Digital Inspections in Oil & Gas
Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market
Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space
Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality
Drive Demand for Digital Inspections in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
EXHIBIT 9: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010-2024
High Growth Opportunities for Digital Inspection in Automotive
Repair
Digital Inspection Emerges as a Handy Tool for Electronics
Industry
Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics
Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras
Food & Beverages: A Niche End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Growing Importance of QC in Food & Beverage Industry
Sophisticated Inspection Equipment for Inspecting Packaging of
Food Products and Beverages
Inspections Solutions Gain Traction in Detecting Imperfections
in Aerospace Materials
Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology
Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates
Fertile Environment
EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for NDT Technology
EXHIBIT 13: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by
Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and
2023-2028
Metrology: A Key Technology for Digital Inspections
Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the
Metrology Software Market
Digital Inspection Technologies Seek to Widen Scope & Span in
Machine Vision Ecosystem
Established Role of NDT in Condition Monitoring Bodes Well for
the Market
Visual Inspection Testing Exhibits High Growth
Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential
Ultrasonic NDT Testing Remains a Prominent Technique
Radiographic Testing Accelerates Market Expansion
Innovative Digital Technologies to Impact Inspection Industry
AI Paves the Way for Digital Solutions in Industrial Inspection
Innovative Technologies to Significantly Reduce Inspection
Costs in Oil & Gas Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 137
