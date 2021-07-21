Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach US$48.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diagnostic Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798349/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.X-ray Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MRI segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Diagnostic Imaging market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Diagnostic Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Ultrasound Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020



In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured)



Carestream Health, Inc.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Diagnostic Imaging - A Prelude

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Set for a Strong Growth

Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets for Diagnostic Imaging

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in

Developing Regions

Key Players

Segment Analysis

MRI Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

EXHIBIT 1: Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging

Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select

Countries (Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular,

Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound

EXHIBIT 2: Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems

and Point-of Care Systems

X-Ray

Nuclear Medicine

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by

Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for

PET and SPECT

PET------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (USA)

Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

HOYA Group Pentax (Japan)

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated

Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Imaging:

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of

Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for

Diagnostic Imaging

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging

Market

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique

SPECT-CT

PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives

Market Growth

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

USE OF BLOCKCHAIN IN DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING



