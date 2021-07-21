Mocana TrustCenter Delivers On-Device Protection for OT, IoT and IIoT RTOS and Enterprise Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana has released the latest version of its TrustCenter cybersecurity protection platform for embedded real-time operating systems (RTOS) and enterprise-grade operating systems for operational technology (OT) solutions.



The Mocana TrustCenter update enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to harden devices at manufacture for zero-touch provisioning by the device owner/operator and device management system (DMS) operators to harden in-field devices with one-touch provisioning. In addition, with TrustCenter, no software development is required by OEMs to protect brownfield or greenfield devices from sophisticated cyber risks throughout the serviceable lifecycle.

“Mocana TrustCenter is a horizontal services platform designed for the modernization of brownfield and greenfield devices to build a zero-trust architecture for scalability and at a reduced cost,” said Dave Smith, chief executive officer at Mocana. “TrustCenter is designed for managed security service providers and delivers operational efficiencies for early adopters of digital transformation in OT, IoT, and industrial IoT (IIoT) markets.”

TrustCenter automates and scales the onboarding of connected devices and 5G/MEC edge gateways into cloud-based platforms for service providers delivering data analytics for condition-based maintenance and other real-time applications. As a result, traditional network and security operations center operators have visibility and control over OT devices with a “converged single pane of glass.”

For devices enabled with pre-integrated, multi-platform, Mocana TrustEdge endpoint agents, TrustCenter delivers on-device protection to resource-constrained devices in OT, IoT, and IIoT environments. Additionally, device manufacturers are regularly challenged with integrating a divergent set of board support packages and secure transport protocol stacks for RTOS, such as devices based on Azure RTOS, FreeRTOS, QNX, VxWorks, and embedded Linux.

“Mocana works with OEMs to pre-install device protection at the time of manufacture and provides DMS operators with an on-premise setup service and scripts to automate in-field install at scale without service disruption,” said Srinivas Kumar, chief technology and product officer at Mocana. “Convergence of IT and OT ecosystems requires collaborative and ubiquitous endpoint protection at scale, with zero-coding to accelerate modernization.”

Mocana TrustCenter helps build a horizontal platform for embedded trust and IT/OT convergence with:

APIs for cloud-based AI/ML and orchestration services to harvest trusted device intelligence and indicators of risk.

Standards-based protocols and interoperability between brownfield and greenfield devices.

Asset management and tracking, with authoritative device identifiers and certificate-based authentication, from OEMs to device owner/operators.

Secure device onboarding with protected keys and certificates for signing, encryption, mutual authentication, and attestation.

On-device network access controls for data diode mode of protection.

Supply chain tamper resistance with cryptographic enveloping for trusted content delivery (firmware, operating system, configuration, and line of business application updates) with a horizontal trust chain from developers through providers and publishers to the device.

Achievement of compliance objectives and risk-based standards, such as IEC, NIST, NERC-CIP, FCG, and FIPS.



About Mocana

Founded in 2002, Mocana Corporation develops packaged software solutions for commercial and defense sectors widely recognized as best-in-class in IIoT/OT security, protecting over 100 million devices globally. Mocana’s cryptographic engine is FIPS 140-3 Level 1 certified for various target operating environments. In addition, the Mocana TrustCore trust abstraction platform is extensible to a variety of secure elements, and its crypto abstraction platform provides extensibility for third-party crypto provider plugins to comply with export/import controls without reengineering applications. Learn more at mocana.com.

