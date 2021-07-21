Rubrik is Named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Management Company™️, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for its Cloud Data Management and ransomware recovery solutions. Rubrik was also placed furthest to the right, for the second year in a row, on the Completeness of Vision axis. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



Rubrik continues to set the pace of innovation for the industry, recently announcing new advancements in ransomware recovery , sensitive data risk assessment, and mass recovery. The company currently has more than 1,800 employees in 18 countries supporting its more than 3,300 customers around the world. Rubrik has also been recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s top private cloud companies in 2020 and 2019, and was recently named Publisher’s Choice in Data Recovery at the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards.

“Rubrik is committed to addressing our customers’ three biggest data challenges: rapid recovery from ransomware, automation of data operations including backup/recovery, and accelerating transition to the cloud,” said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “Rubrik is enabling cyber and operational resilience for enterprises around the world, pioneering the Zero Trust Data Management approach for everyone interacting with data, so we can help keep our customers’ digital business secure.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, 19 July 2021, Santhosh Rao | Nik Simpson | Michael Hoeck | Jerry Rozeman

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Management Company™️, enables cyber and operational resilience for enterprises; including ransomware protection, risk compliance, automated data recovery, and a fast track to the cloud. For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Zero Trust Data Management

Zero Trust Data Management follows the NIST principles of Zero Trust for everyone interacting with data. This means operating with the assumption that no one is trustworthy. No user. No application. No device. To meet this standard, data must be natively immutable so that it can never be modified, encrypted, or deleted by ransomware. This means data is ready at all times so you can recover the data you need, and avoid paying a ransom.

