Medolife Rx Schedules Investor Webcast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

BURBANK, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it will hold a webcast and Q&A with the investment community on Tuesday, July 27, at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The purpose of this is to answer questions received from the investment community all at one time in an open forum.



On the webcast, Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian and additional members of the Medolife team will discuss recent happenings within the Company, including the following:

· Social media – i.e., Twitter etc.

· Update on Investor Relations team

· Aelia Store

· Authorized share overview

· Reverse split overview

· Nasdaq update

· Name change and ticker symbol

· Tony Hawk updates

· Sports opportunities update

· Escozine® certification of registration number in Dominican Republic

· Mexico partnership update

· Opportunities in Vietnam, Cambodia, Colombia

· US FDA Update

· Dilution / Reg A / Convertible notes

· Video being developed

· Polarization technology can revolutionize the pharmaceutical business with R&D when it comes to venoms of all kinds and other dangerous material

To register for this webcast, please use the below web link.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q2EAvbt-QpiDMhYj_ToWFg





If you have questions, please email medolife@cmwmedia.comwith “QNTA Question” in the subject line by 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, July 26, to ensure all issues are addressed, but there will be a live Q&A also. Dr. Mikaelian will answer as many questions as time will allow. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available in the following days.



About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Tom Nelson

https://ir.quantrx.com/

818-659-8052





Kyle Porter

medolife@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600