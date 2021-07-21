Bona® Hardwood and Hard-Surface Floor Polish Now Available with Antimicrobial Formulation

Englewood, CO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, has announced an evolution to its Bona® Hardwood Floor Polish and Bona® Hard-Surface Floor Polish. The formula now incorporates an antimicrobial additive to inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew.

“Protecting floors from visual damage, scratches, and scuffs is just as important as protecting from elements you can’t see like bacteria, mildew, and mold,” said Leah Bradley, Brand Manager, Bona. “Our floor polish formula offers a durable, protective layer and now includes antimicrobial properties all while leaving the floors with a beautiful shine.”

The amplified Bona Hardwood Floor Polish and Bona Hard-Surface Floor Polish formulation is infused with an antimicrobial additive which works to inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew while the coating is on the floor. Additionally, the polish extends the life of a floor by providing a protective layer that renews floors by filling in micro-scratches and scuffs, shielding against future wear and traffic, and adding a durable shine.

Bona Hard Surface Polish is formulated for linoleum, stone, terrazzo, vinyl, sealed porous marble, laminate, LVT, and no-wax sealed tile (ceramic, Mexican Saltillo, quarry). Bona Hardwood Polish comes in a high and low gloss formula and is safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors. Both polishes are GREENGUARD certified for low emissions and are available in 24ounce (oz), 32oz and 36oz bottles. One 36oz bottle covers about 500 square feet of flooring.

“Our new formulation is ideal for any room with a hard surface particularly bathrooms, kitchens, basements or anywhere mold and mildew can grow,” continued Bradley. “We know that floors can be a sizable investment in the home so for more than 100 years we have worked to protect floors with products, like our new polish formulation, that create beautiful, sustainable floors for a lifetime.”

For best results clean the floor first with the residue-free Bona PowerPlus® Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner or Bona PowerPlus® Hardwood Deep Cleaner (depending on floor type). Then apply the polish with a clean, dedicated Bona Microfiber Pad using the Bona Microfiber Mop.

Bona® Hardwood Floor Polish in High Gloss is available in 24 oz (MSRP $15.99), 32 oz (MSRP $19.99), and 36 oz (MSRP $21.99). Bona Hardwood Floor Polish in Low Gloss is available in 32 oz (MSRP $19.99) and 36 oz (MSPR $21.99). Bona® Hard Surface Floor Polish is available in 24 oz (MSRP $15.99), 32 oz (MSRP $19.99), and 36 oz (MSRP $21.99). The product is now available at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, and other retailers where floor care products are sold.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors, and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

Attachments