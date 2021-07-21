Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on July 29 to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results and 2021 Sustainability Update Report on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Corporation's second quarter 2021 financial results.



Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com . A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 29, 2021. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 6498584.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2020 revenue of $8.9 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at March 31, 2021. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

