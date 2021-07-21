English Danish

To



21 July 2021

Company Announcement No 64/2021



Summary of the extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Today, Realkredit Danmark A/S held an extraordinary general meeting at 5 p.m. at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø with the following agenda:





Item 1 Proposal for the appointment of the Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank Glenn Söderholm in the Company’s Board of Directors

The proposal was adopted unanimously.





Item 2 Proposal for the appointment of the Head of Personal Customers Denmark Mark Wraa-Hansen in the Company’s Board of Directors

The proposal was adopted unanimously.





Item 3 Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders

There was nothing in this paragraph.





Subsequently, the Board of Directors elected Glenn Söderholm as Chairman and Mark Wraa-Hansen as Vice Chairman.





The Executive Board





