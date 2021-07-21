CCELL® Announces the Launch of Listo Disposable Vaporizer

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CCELL®, the world’s leading technology brand with a focus on creating trend-setting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, announced today the launch of its 1.0ml Listo vaporizer which was created to meet the recent growing demand for large volume disposable vaporizers.



Designed with CCELL® vaporizing technology, Listo uses a patented ceramic formulation to allow for a large storage of compounds in a small body and excels at absorbing extracts of different viscosities. The heating elements allow heat to be distributed evenly, guaranteeing pure flavor and strong potency. The Listo Vaporizer is designed with a 350mAh built-in battery and a rechargeable USB port to ensure enjoyment until the last drop. The vaporizer features a visible oil tank, allowing consumers to know the amount of oil at any time.

“We are incredibly proud of the design of our new Listo Vaporizer, especially from a safety perspective and design perspective,” said Joe S., VP of CCELL®. “Compared to other disposable vaporizers, Listo is superior because of its patented CCELL® vaporizing technology, compact design, safety features, and ergonomic grip, which makes it comfortable to hold. Overall, this product is incredible easy to use and reliable, making it an ideal product for consumers.”

With Listo, CCELL® offers consumers everything needed in a disposable vaporizer. A few of Listo’s unique and innovative features include:

The combination of a visible oil tank and compact design that give Listo a distinctive elegance and allows total customization

Its rechargeable 350mAh battery guarantees long-lasting sessions until the last drop

Listo’s interior is engineered with medical grade 316L Stainless Steel materials, providing users with the highest safety standard

Please visit https://www.ccell.com/Product/DISPOSABLE/LISTO to learn more about this product.

About CCELL®

CCELL®is a global innovator and pioneer with a mission of leading vaporizers to perfection. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has 15 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has successfully upgraded the industrial standard of vaporizing technology while others try to follow.

Learn more about CCELL® and our mission at https://www.ccell.com/ as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

