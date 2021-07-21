Trex® Chooses BrandMuscle to Empower Deck Builders With a One-Stop Shop for Local Marketing

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, Inc., the world’s #1 decking brand, has selected BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, to provide fund management and print solutions for their vast network of TrexPro® deck builders.



BrandMuscle’s Intelligent Local Marketing Platform will enable Trex’s local partners to easily customize designs, review orders, and track production of brand-compliant print and digital assets, while reducing the costs and time involved in local marketing efforts. Since Trex launched their platform to 2,214 TrexPro® deck builders in April, site usage has doubled MoM, and adoption continues to increase as the company works to expand digital marketing and paid media efforts during this booming year.

With BrandMuscle, Trex also gains a proven, one-stop-shop for co-op that increases engagement, drives fund utilization, and improves transparency about how co-op funds get spent. BrandMuscle’s Intelligent Local Marketing Platform lets Trex contractors do pre-approvals, check funds availability, and process claims simply.



“Trex wanted a partner whose streamlined solution made it easier for TrexPros to do more, more quickly,” said Brandy Zimmerle, Director of Channel Marketing at Trex. After managing their co-op program with a manual system, Trex is pleased to streamline their program and consolidate everything on one easy to navigate, efficient platform. Trex’s top of the line composite deck material and porch and deck railing has earned them national success, and the company wanted a solution that let them apply their national reputation locally.

“Our company was growing so quickly that what we had in place internally couldn’t scale up quickly enough,” said TrexPro Program Manager Todd Phariss. “BrandMuscle’s solution gives us the scalability we need to continue expanding into new markets. It’s also very powerful to work with an experienced company who can provide us that direction that says: This is where we can help take you in three to five years. And our TrexPros’ initial feedback has been uniformly positive.”

Rather than provide a turnkey solution, BrandMuscle provides Trex a highly customized solution whose scalability will only become more important as contractors require an increasing amount of creative content in the coming year. “We liked that BrandMuscle didn’t come in with guns blazing, saying, ‘This is what we need to do,’” said Zimmerle. “It really gave us some opportunity to customize based on the ability for the team to listen, apply, and adapt.”

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).



About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.