NIST’S National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Selects Forescout to Shape Zero Trust Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced it has been selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to collaborate in their Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture Project. Forescout was selected to help develop practical, interoperable approaches to designing and building zero trust architectures that will be published in a practice guide for government and other organizations. Forescout’s platform will be utilized by the NCCoE to advance the prevalence and strength of zero trust security controls to enhance protection of devices and data while supporting more flexible mobile, cloud and hybrid work environments.



“Forescout’s participation in this project began because we are already engaged in helping our customers enable zero trust architectures with our powerful policy enforcement and industry-leading device knowledge,” said Ellen Sundra, Chief Customer Officer, Forescout. “We are privileged to help NIST’s NCCoE identify and promote proven security strategies countering today’s critical threats in a perimeter-less world, including cloud computing, IoT, converging IT and physical control systems and evolving workforces.”

Forescout will work with NCCoE staff and other project collaborators to develop and demonstrate specific network and device architectures and corresponding zero trust defenses. The project’s objective is to showcase zero trust capabilities and implementation strategies applicable to enterprises that seek to implement a zero trust architecture.

Forescout’s latest NIST engagement builds on the company’s success with NCCoE’s IoT Security Guide project demonstrating security strategies and best practices for U.S. critical infrastructure operators and key economic sectors. Now engaged in the zero trust project, Forescout is helping the NCCoE to achieve program objectives by:

Demonstrating how different zero trust implementations can be fielded in accordance with influential core concepts and tenets of NIST’s Special Publication (SP) 800-207, “Zero Trust Architecture.”

Illustrating how to adapt zero trust strategies across blurring enterprise boundaries, encompassing on-premises and cloud-hosted environments, remote workers, third-party partners and other IT assets and users, governed by policy-based security constraints orchestrated by ZTA mandates and requirements.

Forescout will aid NCCoE’s publishing of the agency’s “NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide,” a publicly available description of the practical and technical steps needed to implement a cybersecurity reference design that addresses enterprise user access challenges. Additional details on the project are available here.

Additional Resources:

NIST Project page: https://www.nccoe.nist.gov/zerotrust

NIST Project fact sheet: https://www.nccoe.nist.gov/sites/default/files/library/fact-sheets/zt-arch-fact-sheet.pdf

Forescout Zero Trust: https://www.forescout.com/framework/zero-trust/

Forescout Zero Trust webinar: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/13809/490107



About the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

The NCCoE, a part of NIST, is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses’ most pressing cybersecurity issues. This public-private partnership enables creation of practical cybersecurity solutions for specific industries, as well as for broad, cross-sector technology challenges. Through consortia under CRADAs, including technology partners—from Fortune 50 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in information technology and operational technology security—the NCCoE applies standards and best practices to develop modular, easily adaptable example cybersecurity solutions by using commercially available technology. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to re-create the example solution. The NCCoE was established in 2012 by NIST in partnership with the State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland. Information is available at https://www.nccoe.nist.gov.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides one of the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platforms at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with extensive device intelligence, data and policies to allow organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

