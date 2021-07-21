PKT Pal Launches the PKT Cube: a Plug-and-Play Device for Turning Unused Internet Bandwidth into Cash

London, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– PKT Pal (https://pktpal.com) today announced the launch of the PKT Cube, a plug-and-play device that monetizes internet bandwidth. Simply plug the PKT Cube into a home internet connection and get paid every 60 seconds to maintain connectivity to the fully decentralized, and open source PKT Network. Users are paid in a native currency called PKT (https://pkt.cash/), which will be listed on a top 15 exchange in Q3 2021 and can be turned to cash at any time. This device requires no technical experience, just a home internet connection and a desire to be part of the internet’s future.

“The PKT Cube makes it easy for people to generate income from the internet bandwidth they already pay for,” said Josh Berger, founder of PKT Pal. “Just like Uber made it possible to monetize your car, and Airbnb made it possible to monetize your home, the PKT Cube now makes it easy to monetize the internet bandwidth you already pay for.”

The PKT Cube is being sold in a multi-tier presale. Tier 1 is limited to 20 units on a first-come, first-reserve basis for $1,999, which is an $800 savings from retail. Tier 2 is limited to 50 units at $2,499.00, which is a $300 discount. Once the presale is sold out, the regular price is $2,799.00.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5950x CPU, which is the world’s best desktop processor, the PKT Cube is preloaded with a custom operating system called the PkteerOS. This simple-to-use interface makes it easy to monetize unused internet bandwidth, display bandwidth consumption, and track daily yields using a web interface. The PKT Cube also cryptographically pairs to a user’s mobile phone and PKT Pal account, so mobile payments can be made while ensuring privacy and security of the wallet and device. The PkteerOS will support future functionality including PKT Pay, which enables users to pay their utility bills with what they earn, free VPN services, where the user only pays for how fast they want their connection to be, earning to share wifi with a neighbor, so users can further monetize their internet, and access to DApps, including content streaming, gaming and more.

PKT Cube’s future functionality and feature release dates are:

PKT Pay (Bill Pay) Pay utility bills, subscriptions, and services with PKT earned from the device. Available Q4 2021

VPN Get VPN for free, pay for speed using PKT, and connect to a home internet from anywhere in the world. Available Q4 2021

Wifi Sharing Get paid to securely share wifi internet with local neighbors via mesh networking. Available 2022

DApps Access a variety of DApps, including content streaming, gaming, and more. Available 2022



The PKT Cube allows everyday people to make passive income from their unused internet bandwidth. It’s that simple. To purchase a PKT Cube, visit https://pktpal.com/pkt-cube, while supplies last.

PKT Cube Specifications:

16-Core / 32-Thread AMD Ryzen 5950x

8GB RAM (2X4)

128GB SSD B550m

ITX motherboardGT710

Display Card

Preview the PKT Cube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wZUgC2aXck

ABOUT PKT Pal

PKT Pal (https://pktpal.com/) is a technology company building turnkey hardware and software solutions that support the open source PKT blockchain project (https://pkt.cash/). PKT Pal’s first product is the PKT Cube, a plug-and-play mining device with innovative features that allows people with minimal technical knowledge to monetize their unused internet bandwidth. PKT Cube features include: PKT hardware wallet, the ability to earn PKT Cash every 60 seconds, and send and receive PKT payments using a mobile device. Future functionality includes connecting to a user’s home network from anywhere in the world via VPN, being paid to securely sharing wifi access with neighbors, and access to a variety of DApps for streaming, gaming and more.

ABOUT PKT

PKT (https://pkt.cash/) is a decentralized high-speed data network that enables anyone to monetize their unused internet bandwidth. Powered by PacketCrypt, the world’s first bandwidth-hard proof-of-work, people who connect to the PKT Network are paid in PKT Cash (PKT) every 60 seconds. PKT provides an economic incentive for people to grow internet connectivity and infrastructure with minimal technical knowledge. As the network grows, PKT drives bandwidth demand, which in turn drives down the cost of bandwidth, increases the speed of the PKT Network, and improves internet connectivity in both urban and rural areas worldwide. PKT is an extension of the cjdns mesh networking protocol, created by PKT Lead Developer Caleb James DeLisle in 2011. PKT continues the cjdns vision by allowing anyone to share their internet and become an internet service provider (ISP).

Media Contact: Transform Group, pkt@transformgroup.com