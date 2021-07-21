PCAS: H1 2021 Net Sales

English French

Ecully, July 21, 2021

H1 2021 NET SALES

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of June 30, 2021.

The PCAS Group had generated consolidated net sales of €106.3 million as of June 30, 2021, up 1.1% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (+3.1% at a constant exchange rate).

In millions of euros 2021 2020 % change 2021 At a constant exchange rate % change Sales as of 30 June 106.3 105.1 1.1% 108.4 3.1% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 72.4 72.7 -0.4% 74.4 2.4% Fine Specialty Chemicals 33.9 32.4 4.5% 34.0 4.7%





Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated sales of €72.4 million, down 0.4% compared to 2020 (up 2.4% at a constant exchange rate). The ongoing recovery in R&D activities was confirmed in the second quarter, with a significant increase in call for tender volumes for molecules in clinical development in various therapeutic areas, for which R&D had slowed at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. The first half achievements confirmed budget assumptions, with performance driven by the activity at Villeneuve-la-Garenne site linked to the first batches of Estetrol produced for Mithra in the new highly active pharmaceutical drugs production workshop, and by the increase in activity at Aramon compared to the first half of 2020. In contrast, efforts made in response to the Covid-19 health emergency, in particular the production of hand sanitizer sold under the Naaha brand, had generated significant sales in the first half of 2020 which were not repeated on the same scale in the first half of 2021.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of Fine Specialty Chemicals totaled €33.9 million, up 4.5% compared to 2020 (+4.7% at a constant exchange rate). All activities improved in the first half of the year, with a sharp rebound in cosmetics and lubricants markets and sustained growth in the electronics business. A large number of new products in the pipeline should enable this trend to continue.

Outlook

As mentioned in our previous press releases since end-March 2020, the global health crisis relating to the coronavirus is changing by the day, and there is still a gray area surrounding its duration, its extent and its effects on companies' production lines and consumption in general.

The potential impacts in the medium term remain difficult to anticipate. This crisis still calls for cautious measures. Due to the exceptional circumstances, the Group has suspended its financial targets and its strategic business objectives until the situation becomes clearer.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

First half 2021 earnings report, September 9, 2021

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €194.1 million in 2020 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com

