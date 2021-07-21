English French

Delta Drone continues to weave its web in Africa

Strengthening control of its subsidiary Delta Drone International

Dardilly, 21 July 2021 - 6 pm

Key points:

Signing of 2 contracts with new leading customers in the mining sector, Barrick Gold and Anglo American Platinium Group

Barrick Gold contract opens a new African country, Mali

Delta Drone acquires 3% of the capital of its subsidiary Delta Drone International (ASX Sydney StockExchange, DLT) and now holds more than 53%





As recently announced by Delta Drone International on the Sydney Stock Exchange, the Group, through its subsidiary Rocketmine, has signed two new contracts with mining groups in Africa (the original press releases, in English, are available on the Delta Drone International website, www.dlti.com.au).

The first contract was with Barrick Gold (Holdings) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Canadian group Barrick Gold Corporation, which is one of the world's leading gold producers. It concerns an evaluation service of the possible extensions of the mine site, thanks to Lidar technology. The execution of this contract of A$ 25,000 required the obtaining of certifications and flight authorizations from the National Agency of Civil Aviation of Mali. As a result, Rocketmine is now officially referenced and authorized to operate in the country.

The second contract was signed with Anglo American Platinium Group for the Mogalakwena mine site in South Africa. For an amount of approximately A$120,000 for 2021, this contract corresponds to the permanent provision on site of a Rocketmine remote pilot to carry out topography and inspection missions. Anglo American Platinium Group, a subsidiary of Anglo American Corporation, is the world's largest producer of platinum.

Beyond their still modest amounts, these two contracts have a significant strategic dimension:

They both correspond to initial commercial relations with world-leading mining groups, with many sites around the world.

The Barrick Gold contract allows the Group to now be present in Mali and to have official certifications in the country to operate there.

In four years, since its entry into the Delta Drone Group, the "mining" activity deployed under the Rocketmine brand has seen its turnover multiply by more than 4. During this period, many multinational mining groups have enriched the client portfolio and operations, originally focused on South Africa, have gradually expanded in 11 African countries. They also have the ambition to expand into Australia, thanks to the new subsidiary Rocketmine Australia.

For the record, Rocketmine is now the main subsidiary of Delta Drone International, a company under Australian law listed on the ASX Stock Exchange in Sydney. Delta Drone International is chaired by Eden Attias and led by Chris Clark, "historic" South African manager of Rocketmine now located in Adelaide (Australia).

Given the extremely promising prospects of Delta Drone International, Delta Drone (France) has decided to strengthen its position in its subsidiary, by acquiring from an institutional investor a block of shares representing 3% of the capital. At the end of this operation, Delta Drone owns more than 53% of its subsidiary.

It should be noted that this amount of 3% is the maximum allowed by the Australian stock exchange authorities over a period of 6 months.

