Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH GILBERT DUPONT

| Source: PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

Villers Les Nancy, FRANCE

Villers-lès-Nancy, 21 July 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release

H1 2021 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, liquidity account holdings at 30 June 2021 were as follows:

- Number of shares: 2,793
- Cash balance: €161,684.90

For the 2021 first half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES52,868 shares€5,278,077.352,275 transactions
SALES51,774 shares €5,155,899.072,544 transactions

For information. liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:
in the half-year report of 31 December 2020:

- Number of shares: 1,699
- Cash balance: €283,863.20

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

- Number of shares: 2,219
- Cash balance: €50,000.00

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1.100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest. LinkedIn and Facebook

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

APPENDIX

 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesAmounts in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesAmounts in
EUR
TOTAL2,27552,8685,278,077.352,54451,7745,155,899.07
04/01/20217120134621926529810.01
05/01/202146675021012213952.01
06/01/2021611413000000
07/01/20211525128366.994606822
08/01/2021513014748.011621124016.59
11/01/202118560636442625629109.99
12/01/2021918020507.994856464566.38
13/01/20212859568119.823153361183.6
14/01/20211531936705.384369780755.4
15/01/20213645953432.64262873523.98
18/01/2021109311048.82121525571
19/01/2021517520869.992032639316.61
20/01/20210004617532
21/01/20211524429278.194202468
22/01/202148993118079.021613716445.8
25/01/20211637343318.99915518142.01
26/01/2021111151627732443.6
27/01/20212452960306911513236.99
28/01/20212236840104.012736941242.98
29/01/20213100111801834539049.41
01/02/2021710111594.81633238644.8
02/02/20216154181922542950699.39
03/02/202115059202738846427.19
04/02/2021531146136049.222027432683.6
05/02/2021581213140881.22818020876
08/02/20216170192541325428932
09/02/20211326529897.011617720021.8
10/02/20211738643492.592134038470.39
11/02/20212555661743.581627130118.8
12/02/20214167271610.43249652707.59
15/02/2021000731270138207.62
16/02/20213772880746.632262896.4
17/02/20213790491128.993575276382.6
18/02/20212250051073.62746047583.41
19/02/20212661261563.11846946939.58
22/02/20212033733365.91120320272.21
23/02/20212637536582.413571870741.38
24/02/20214483482517.634373973920.4
25/02/20212142542477.013869169591.78
26/02/20213382080516.781643442696.92
01/03/20212857056521.62181080792.24
02/03/2021401035101902.682044243820.32
03/03/20213043842132.012533632459.01
04/03/20212026024265.491831929561.32
05/03/2021610092052650747494.49
08/03/20213869064054.292253250264.48
09/03/20210004478674269.22
10/03/2021723122299.193252350833.3
11/03/20212757755903.282231931069.29
12/03/20213577874855.113615926.4
15/03/2021000731315128629.62
16/03/20212490589227.934667066441.89
17/03/20211658857383.98913413196.4
18/03/20211125524691.51830829991.41
19/03/20213393089549.74992489333.06
22/03/20213170167850.913177274843.08
23/03/2021064262097.19072370132.08
24/03/20213289185885.27740038820
25/03/20212570066519.531224823566
26/03/20211039037109.512983379897.69
29/03/202112196.2521091106541.39
30/03/20213180978753.88912312091.5
31/03/20213187484094.97918818239.2
01/04/20214636136.2471632159102.7
06/04/202145049701928628440.1
07/04/20211939639093.21924023791.99
08/04/20212141741041.016949312.6
09/04/202114480470401223222837.2
12/04/20210004365965242.58
13/04/2021518017924.992143042895.98
14/04/2021481465144904.77622522511
15/04/2021614013769.992035034532.02
16/04/2021836435950.39461118111651.87
19/04/20211133033864.011949350756.42
20/04/2021451070107875.05000
21/04/20212352952079.682153953270.88
22/04/20210004281982505.81
23/04/20212670570945.072548448867.59
26/04/20213192192316.82244044342.19
27/04/20212060860729.231941541740.99
28/04/20213670770218.671241841583.52
29/04/2021925825508.11130930770.41
30/04/202111514822141140699.6
03/05/20212375273796.471121721334.4
04/05/20213269367106.31317517066.51
05/05/20210004378676253
06/05/20214075772715.535666416.4
07/05/20213663659856.191435733715.79
10/05/2021027525580.01070066231.69
11/05/20211844040263.612043539829.51
12/05/20212751146367.485252307.5
13/05/2021316514914.53592183779.87
14/05/20212343139049.123152347566.12
17/05/20211549544958.521443439536.18
18/05/2021633530460.511852848231.8
19/05/20212767761307.2941019150
20/05/202123027252774267652
21/05/20211227425190.492549845901.81
24/05/20211527024611.091419617916.11
25/05/20212642938638.91000
26/05/20215706241821218965.2
27/05/2021914012442.797706243
28/05/202112623273672265117.04
31/05/20212439135375.291733930748.89
01/06/20212048643890.817403632.4
02/06/20212124021442.5141099864.81
03/06/20212361754478.393283073730.89
04/06/2021819717514.112945040316.4
07/06/20211941937559.51219217305.59
08/06/20211427124327.811541337168.88
09/06/2021724221741.91720518450
10/06/20212162155478.771322520245.01
11/06/20212250044424.92782974156.62
14/06/20211363247.22145441861.89
15/06/2021717816696.011232530676.59
16/06/20211835934060.991836534797.49
17/06/20212156753243.512549146319.81
18/06/20212242340053.791951048556.59
21/06/20212766562253.91000
22/06/20211638535648.881123521793.99
23/06/20211937334307.23807413
24/06/2021513312139.61120118445.01
25/06/20215150138652054950907.29
28/06/20216545091.51744041647.01
29/06/20211543040596.31139036987.02
30/06/20212774369343.61017716588.9

Attachment


Tags

#Pharmagest

Attachments

PHARMAGEST_PRESSRELEASE_20210721_half-year report on the liquidity agreement_en_US

Related Links