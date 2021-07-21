Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH GILBERT DUPONT

Villers-lès-Nancy, 21 July 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release
H1 2021 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT
Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, liquidity account holdings at 30 June 2021 were as follows:
- Number of shares: 2,793
- Cash balance: €161,684.90
For the 2021 first half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:
|PURCHASES
|52,868 shares
|€5,278,077.35
|2,275 transactions
|SALES
|51,774 shares
|€5,155,899.07
|2,544 transactions
For information. liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:
in the half-year report of 31 December 2020:
- Number of shares: 1,699
- Cash balance: €283,863.20
when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:
- Number of shares: 2,219
- Cash balance: €50,000.00
This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.
About Pharmagest Group:
With more than 1.100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.
As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable
Included under the European Rising Tech label
Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP
For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com
CONTACTS
Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com
Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE
Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr
