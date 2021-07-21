AtNetPlus Awarded Best MSP and Best Workplace

STOW, Ohio, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtNetPlus, a local IT Provider, has received 2 awards recognizing achievements as both an internationally ranked Managed Service Provider and a great place to work

Channel Futures MSP501 is a list that ranks Managed Service Providers across the globe based on specific criteria around revenue and profit, which ensures the businesses on this list are financially healthy, and proven innovation in the technology industry. AtNetPlus has been a recipient of the MSP501 award consecutively for the past 3 years.



AtNetPlus was also featured in Ohio Business Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Ohio. This award focuses on company culture, employee benefits, and community involvement.

“We are thrilled to receive both of these acknowledgements at the same time as it really reinforces that we strive to be a company that is great to work with AND for,” Marissa Morris – Marketing Communications Manager.

If you or someone you know is ready to join this growing team, AtNetPlus is currently hiring for multiple positions:

https://atnetplus.com/careers/

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

As an IT Managed Service provider, AtNetPlus helps businesses take control of their technology. They work with companies to implement the best solutions that fit their needs – all within their budget. By offering peace of mind through 24 x 7 network monitoring, help desk support, security services, and business continuity/data backup solutions, AtNetPlus earns a spot at the table with other essential business partners.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com.

