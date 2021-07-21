JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Announces Change to Cboe Europe - UK trading venue (CXE)

JPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV | 21 JULY 2021

A Message from Your ICAV's Management Company



DUBLIN, Ireland, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This notice has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the requirements of the Central Bank. The Management Company is of the opinion that there is nothing contained in this notice nor in the proposals detailed herein that conflicts with the Central Bank UCITS Regulations.

If you are in any doubt as to the action to be taken, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, solicitor or attorney or other professional advisor. If you sold or otherwise transferred your holding in the ICAV, please send this notice to the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.



Philippe Ringard On behalf of JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l.

Notice of Change Please note that JPMorgan Asset Management is currently consolidating the listing of certain ETFs on Cboe Europe and effective Friday 30 July 2021 (the "Change Date"), after the close of the respective exchanges, the below ETF Share Classes will be switched from their current listing on Cboe Europe - UK trading venue (CXE) to Cboe Europe - NL trading venue (DXE).



Some of the market identifiers will change as detailed below. Please also note that no product will be closed as a result of this change.



THE FUND



Name JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



Legal form ICAV



Fund type UCITS



Registered office 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay



Dublin 2, Ireland



Phone +353 (0) 1 6123000



Registration number (Central Bank) C171821



Directors Lorcan Murphy, Daniel J. Watkins, Bronwyn Wright



Management Company JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l.









ISIN



Fund Name



OLD

Valid until 30 July 2021 NEW

Valid from 02 August 2021 SEDOL BBG

Ticker RIC SEDOL BBG Ticker RIC IE00BJK3WG17

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 yr UCITS ETF - MXN Hedged (acc) BKMFQT3 MBILx IX MBILx.CHI BN2T5F5 MBILx I2 MBILx.DXE IE00BL0BLY08

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - MXN Hedged (acc) BL63DP5 JMBMx IX JMBMx.CHI BN2T5J9 JMBMx I2 JMBMx.DXE IE00BLDGC505

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - MXN Hedged (acc) BL63FQ0 JHYMx IX JHYMx.CHI BN2T5G6 JHYMx I2 JHYMx.DXE IE00BLDGBV94

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF - MXN Hedged (acc) BL63DZ5 JU3Mx IX JU3Mx.CHI BN2T5K0 JU3Mx I2 JU3Mx.DXE

As of the Change Date you will no longer be able to trade those Shares on the CXE. You will be able to trade those Shares on any of the other exchanges on which they remain listed but there may be additional costs associated with using another exchange.

You do not need to take any action in response to this notice and no Shareholder meeting or vote is required. You should consult your broker/advisor to discuss gaining access to alternative exchanges following the change or whether it would be more appropriate for you to sell your holding prior to the Change Date.

It should be noted that the change applies only to the stated classes of the fund.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



