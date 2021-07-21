One Identity Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM). This news comes as the company continues delivering on its next-generation PAM vision, helping businesses address the shortcomings of legacy offerings that were fragmented, complex, manual and too narrow to meet today’s challenges.



With 70 percent of breaches being linked to privileged abuse, organizations need a streamlined approach to protecting identities and privileged access. As recent high-profile breaches have demonstrated, businesses need a flexible solution that can help defend against today’s heightened threat environment. One Identity Safeguard reduces stress and worry with privileged accounts, giving organizations a secure way to store, manage, authenticate, record, audit and analyze privileged access.

As per Gartner, “PAM Leaders deliver a comprehensive toolset for administration of privileged access. These vendors have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream, and have high viability ratings and robust revenue growth. Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements related to technology, methodology or means of delivery. Leaders typically demonstrate customer satisfaction with PAM capabilities and/or related service and support.“ This news comes on the heels of advances in One Identity's technology and Safeguard solutions, including the availability of Safeguard Remote Access and Safeguard DevOps Secret Broker , along with the availability of its Safeguard product as a SaaS solution.



A director of information services at a services firm recently posted a strong five-star review of One Identity’s PAM suite on the Gartner Peer Insights website : "We had an amazing integration experience with One Identity from beginning to end … Overall, it increased our productivity from a processing time of 15-20 minutes … to less than a minute to get into a session with their Safeguard solution. Where we used to receive daily complaints, to date, about a year and a half in, we have not received one complaint and everyone compliments us on how easy it is to work with while also being extremely robust."

One Identity’s PAM suite is an integral part of the company’s Unified Identity-Centric Security Platform, which allows organizations to better manage identity sprawl. Instead of a fragmented state in which organizations address Privileged Access Management, Identity Governance & Administration, and Active Directory and Azure Active Directory (AD/AAD) Management & Security in a siloed manner, the platform allows customers to unify their approach to protecting the people, applications and data that are most essential to businesses.

“With millions of users, more machines than humans and ever expanding accounts to manage, identity sprawl is quickly becoming a cybersecurity exposure gap that has surfaced as a board-level concern,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager at One Identity. “One Identity’s Unified Identity-Centric Security Platform allows organizations to take a holistic approach to this problem – delivering greater insights, automation, and adaptability, while enabling security executives to verify everything and implement a Zero Trust model with situational awareness and behavioral monitoring. One Identity’s next-gen PAM leadership position is key to our approach – We protect and manage privileged access as remote work and digital transformation, among other enterprise initiatives, render traditional PAM approaches obsolete.”

To download the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, please visit https://www.oneidentity.com/whitepaper/one-identity-safeguard-named-a-leader-in-its-2021-gartner-magic-quadra8150463/. For more information on One Identity Safeguard privileged access management solutions, visit the One Identity website .

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management,” Felix Gaehtgens | Abhyuday Data | Michael Kelley | Swati Rakheja , 19 July 2021

