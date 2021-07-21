Radix Deploys AI Omnichannel Project that Improves Customer Experience for CEMIG Power Company

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Artificial Intelligence (AI) project developed by Radix Engineering and Software is helping power giant CEMIG (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) improve its’ customer experience by integrating all of its interaction channels. The CEMIG Virtual Assistant project combines technologies such as Omnichannel, Chatbot, AI, and Big Data to yield greater agility, autonomy, and automation of CEMIG’s customer service.



The Virtual Assistant’s features include:

An AI Chatbot that utilizes sophisticated techniques for understanding the user's text. It also offers two distinct and integrated dialog flows to make the end-user conversation more fluid. The first, transactional flow resolves service issues. A second conversational flow maintains a fluid conversation that helps clarify users’ issues.



A tool that evaluates the services provided by the Chatbot in the various channels in real-time. This tool delivers known metrics for evaluating systems, and a computational learning model capable of generating groups of texts not recognized by the Chatbot. These texts are then presented graphically in a word cloud model.



The project features a hybrid architecture, which can be deployed both on-premises and in the Cloud, or entirely in the Cloud to allow scalability and replication of services used in the Chatbot.

Expedited by the new demands generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the deployment of CEMIG’s Chatbot began in April 2020. Usage quickly accelerated. CEMIG reports that at the end of two months of deployment, the Chatbot had an average of 350 daily hits. As of January 2021, the Chatbot was receiving approximately two thousand daily hits.

There were some peaks in this growth curve: the first in September 2020, when CEMIG redesigned its homepage, giving greater visibility to the webchat. The growth in the number of accesses reached 75% that month. The second peak was in November 2020, when the service started using Telegram and Facebook channels, with a 25% growth in the number of accesses.

The project's final phase was transferring the entire ecosystem developed in R&D to CEMIG's environment, including the Omnichannel platform, the Chatbot with various communication channels, intelligent agents that operate according to passive, active, and proactive communication flows, and a real-time monitoring system of the Chatbot’s usages.

“The project’s goal was to improve the customer experience by going beyond just offering requested services. Using AI, the Virtual Assistant anticipates customer needs by offering other products or services, exceeding their expectations using our service channels. Now CEMIG can have active and proactive communication with our customers, as the Virtual Assistant facilitates interaction and use of our digital channels,” commented William Evans, CEMIG’s project manager.

