Associa British Columbia Hosts Virtual Vendor Networking Event

Vancouver, BC, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia recently hosted a virtual speed networking fair to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

During the event, vendors participated in face-to-face networking with Associa British Columbia community and property managers over Zoom. Managers virtually rotated, spending quality time with each vendor. By the conclusion of the event, each vendor had been able to meet with each property management leader to network and share materials and business plans.

Funds raised from the event will support the charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by Associa Cares. This year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition to an online vendor fair was made to protect the health and safety of participants while ensuring the team still takes time to connect with vendors and assist Associa Cares in raising funds necessary to help those in need. In the past, Associa Cares distributed more than $25,500 to Canadian families impacted by home fires and organizations providing COVID-19 relief efforts.

Associa British Columbia appreciates the 20 trade partners who supported the event and the 11 trade partners who attended the virtual networking. Special thanks is extended to the following gold level sponsors:

Community Fire Prevention

Action Integrated Security Solutions

Hamilton & Company

National Air Technologies

Phoenix Restorations

HUB International

Prostar Contracting

“Associa British Columbia was proud to host this networking event to connect our business partners and community managers and raise funds that will further the work of Associa Cares,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “The assistance Associa Cares provides to communities across North America is largely impactful, especially over the course of the last year. We are honored to have been able to host our first ever Associa Cares fundraiser, and to play a small role in continuing to help those affected by disaster.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

