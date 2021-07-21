Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $0.45 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2021.



According to Howard Coker, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, this is the 385th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector and the Company has raised dividends for 38 consecutive years. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on July 20, 2021, the Company’s dividend provides a 2.73 percent yield, which is nearly 100 percent higher than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.