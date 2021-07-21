McQ Set Sail Delivering SonoWatch™ Maritime Acoustic Situation Awareness System

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQ Inc.’s SonoWatch™ is an autonomous, acoustic lookout system that detects, identifies, and determines the navigation meaning of acoustic signals, which provide autonomous collision avoidance to both unmanned and manned watercraft. McQ is providing SonoWatch to a couple of prime contracts for use in an unmanned surface vessel (USV) for a DoD customer. SonoWatch is compact, sealed for operation in maritime environments, and ruggedized for the shock and vibration experienced on water. SonoWatch provides high fidelity acoustic signal capture with advanced processing to provide accurate signal characterization, even in the presence of engine noise and the wind/rain.



SonoWatch provides notification of naval navigation acoustic alerts for the safe operation of surface vessels. The SonoWatch system consists of a 360° field of view acoustic array with a below deck unit that processes the array data and displays the information on a user interface. McQ has developed signal processing algorithms to uniquely classify maritime navigation signals. SonoWatch provides a proper “lookout” to avoid the risk of collision in any condition of visibility. The high sensitivity microphone array provides long range detection, accurate line of bearing to the source, and identification of navigational signals. The SonoWatch acoustic system is built as a powerful platform for new sensing capabilities and features to meet the future requirements of the Navy and other potential customers. These other capabilities could include detection and classification of watercraft engines and land based detection and classification of vehicles and aircraft.

Augmenting the SonoWatch Acoustic Situation Awareness system is a new small McQ CONNECT™ product that provides global data communications from any land or sea based location in the world. McQ CONNECT takes advantage of the new Certus machine to machine data service Iridium is initiating this year that can deliver data and information from static or mobile systems and provide command and control to these systems. McQ CONNECT links the SonoWatch system on an unmanned watercraft to a user display on either manned marine watercraft or land based sites. McQ CONNECT provides IP Communications from remote systems to distributed users and command and control to the system from the user.

Located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, McQ has been supplying DoD, DHS, DoE, DoJ, other US Government Agencies and commercial customers with advanced security technology and surveillance systems for over 35 years. McQ specializes in low power electronics design, efficient communications, advanced algorithm development, and wireless video management solutions. McQ has transitioned this technology into acoustic array detection applications both maritime and land-based. An Iridium Partner company for over 20 years, McQ has been providing Government and Industry with satellite globally linked information sent from security systems located all over the world. The Iridium satellite communications network enables a cloud information architecture that can rapidly distribute information from anywhere on the earth to users anywhere in the world. McQ is a Small Business Entity and a Non Traditional DoD contractor designing, developing, and manufacturing the latest state of the art sensor systems.

