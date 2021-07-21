Vector Solutions Set to Re-Launch Vector Evaluations+ During Conference Season

TAMPA, FL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of computer-based training and operations management applications for public safety agencies, will be demonstrating its latest application, Vector Evaluations+, at the International Association of Fire Chiefs (FRI) 2021 and FDIC International 2021.

Vector Evaluations+ is an exciting solution that simplifies live skill assessments with a mobile app that seamlessly integrates with Vector's online learning management system (LMS) to create a total training program designed to help fire departments achieve greater efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance.

Vector Solutions, formerly known as TargetSolutions, will be at booth No. 6076 during FRI (July 28-30) in Charlotte, N.C. and at booth No. 1229 during FDIC (Aug. 2-7) in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the benefits the fire service can experience using Vector Evaluations+:

SAVE TIME AND RESOURCES

Reduce paper waste and with electronic skill sheets

Automatically record completed skill sheets in Vector LMS task books

Evaluate individual skills or an entire crew's performance without needing separate assessments for team evaluations

BOOST PROFICIENCY

Capture skill performances with photos and videos to use as coaching tools

Utilize the in-app library of pre-built skill sheets or create your own with a variety of categories and answer options

Intuitive interface is easy to understand and navigate for all users

REDUCE LIABILITY EXPOSURE

Easily maintain and recall complete records of your personnels' skill performance

Electronic signatures confirm trainee and instructor have signed off to confirm a competency

Documentation demonstrates personnel have been properly trained and certified for the duties they perform

Stop by booth No. 6076 at FRI 2021 and booth No. 1229 at FDIC International 2021 to discover how Evaluations+ and the full Vector Solutions suite helps agencies improve operational readiness. In addition to Vector Evaluations+, attendees can learn more about the following solutions:

Manage Training Compliance with Vector LMS

Deliver and track innovative online fire department training, including NFPA 1001, NFPA 1021, NFPA 1500, OSHA, and much more. Manage EMS recertification with more than 250 hours of CAPCE-accredited training.

Manage Inspections with Vector Check It

Go paperless with department inspections and streamline checks of apparatus, equipment, hydrants, controlled substances, and other inventory. Ensure essential resources are documented and operational.

Manage Crew Scheduling with Vector Scheduling

Simplify shift scheduling with an intelligent, rules-driven staffing application for daily schedules, overtime, employee callbacks, shift trades, payroll, and more.

Register for upcoming webinars exploring the value of Evaluations+ and all of Vector Solutions’ technologies for the fire service:





How to Simplify Live Skill Evaluations and Elevate Your Training Program (July 27): Register Here

How to Streamline Training, Operations, and Workforce Management (Aug. 3): Register Here

How to Supplement Your FTO Program with a Digital Training Management Solution (Aug. 24): Register Here





About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for public safety agencies. Vector Solutions, formerly known as TargetSolutions, offers industry-focused, innovative products to solve its clients’ needs, helping them improve outcomes, optimize performance and reduce risk. Vector Solutions delivers state-of-the-art training and performance solutions, including Vector Check It™ and Vector Scheduling™. Vector Solutions recently unified all its brands, including TargetSolutions, CrewSense, and Halligan, under the Vector Solutions name, bringing additional resources and innovative new solutions to help our customers achieve the operational readiness that’s critical to success.

More than 7,000 public agencies rely on Vector Solutions to maintain operational readiness, compliance, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.





