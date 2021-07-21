IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2021

English French

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.950 trillion at the end of June 2021. Assets increased by $53.3 billion or 2.8% compared to May 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $12.6 billion in June 2021.

ETF assets totalled $306.8 billion at the end of June 2021. Assets increased by $9.4 billion or 3.2% compared to May 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.0 billion in June 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2021 May 2021 Jun. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 8,053 4,243 550 39,575 (6,652 ) Equity 3,796 3,266 245 25,925 1,918 Bond 1,112 1,093 3,054 9,330 4,692 Specialty 565 345 462 3,099 2,898 Total Long-term Funds 13,526 8,948 4,311 77,929 2,856 Total Money Market Funds (942 ) (561 ) (429 ) (6,002 ) 4,965 Total 12,584 8,386 3,882 71,927 7,821

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2021 May 2021 Jun. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 959.1 933.4 798.6 874.4 Equity 686.9 662.1 507.9 593.4 Bond 257.2 254.3 227.4 246.4 Specialty 18.7 18.0 29.0 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 1,921.9 1,867.8 1,562.9 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 27.8 28.5 37.0 34.4 Total 1,949.7 1,896.3 1,599.8 1,783.7

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2021 May 2021 Jun. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 320 284 131 2,328 962 Equity 2,727 3,797 2,657 18,087 15,425 Bond 1,224 1,751 1,054 8,023 3,472 Specialty 665 1,941 98 5,785 999 Total Long-term Funds 4,936 7,773 3,941 34,223 20,859 Total Money Market Funds 103 (177 ) 180 (1,573 ) 1,770 Total 5,039 7,596 4,121 32,650 22,629

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2021 May 2021 Jun. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 10.1 9.7 5.6 7.2 Equity 195.4 188.6 131.6 158.4 Bond 85.8 84.1 70.1 79.3 Specialty 9.8 9.5 4.3 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 301.2 291.9 211.6 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 5.7 5.6 6.2 7.3 Total 306.8 297.4 217.8 257.3

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



