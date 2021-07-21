'One Human' Single / Video Featuring 100+ Prominent International Artists To Raise Funds For UNICEF

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artist and composer Graham Czach released the global collaborative project he conceived and brought to reality, " One Human " on July 16th, 2021 in honor of the UN Nelson Mandela International Day weekend. The recording features performances from Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), Juno award winner Alpha Yaya Diallo, Grammy award winner Dobet Gnahoré, Grammy award winner Al Walser, Greek superstar George Perris, New York City Opera soprano Tharanga Goonetilleke, and many more * One Human Artists .



The "One Human" project is an international initiative that seeks to foster global unity through music. The "One Human" song/video features 123 Artists from 110 Countries around the world. The proceeds raised through the release of the song and associated fundraiser will benefit UNICEF . “One Human” aims to spread a universal message of peace and solidarity, as well as help those in need by supporting UNICEF, the humanitarian organization working globally in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize its impact on children and communities worldwide.

"One Human" is a call, at a crucial time in history, for the international community to come together and rebuild relationships, diplomacy, and compassion. Through music, it tells the collective story that no matter what our differences are, we must all seek empathy and understanding for each other through the shared bond of co-existence and experiencing the human condition.

Czach specifically composed and arranged the song for a world orchestra. The One Human Orchestra features instruments from a myriad of cultures throughout history including Japanese Taiko drums, Indian sitar and santoor, West African djembe, Latin percussion, Scottish bagpipes, Arabic oud, European hurdy-gurdy and mandolin, as well as all the Western Classical instruments including trumpet, trombone, strings, and more. This is “world music” in the truest sense.

In June of 2020, during the height of the pandemic lockdowns and mass social unrest, Czach set out on a quest to gather contributions from as many countries of the world as possible. In the end, he was able to coordinate collaborations with 111 Vocalists/Artists from 110 countries and 17 Instrumentalists/Artists from 11 countries. The sound and feeling achieved with the building of the arrangement, instruments, and voices throughout the song is truly magical.

Czach explains the project, saying, "This song and video tell the story of all of us, and creates something special and unique in showing how we are so much stronger and better as a whole. By coming together as one, through compassion and the universal language of music, we can unite in a higher consciousness, as one people, to help solve our many crises in the world.”

"One Human" is socially conscious universal message-driven music that tells the emotional story of the human condition while progressively blending genres of rock, pop, classical, jazz, and world music into an original sound all its own. It will fill you with inspiration, leave a chill running down your spine, and bring a tear to your eye. Czach adds, "Hopefully this song and video will make you think differently, feel a stir in your soul that inspires you to contribute to the UNICEF fundraiser to help children in need, and reach out to connect with your fellow human beings, regardless of who they are or where they come from. We all are one. One Human."

LINKS TO SHARE:

YouTube Video - https://youtu.be/uHdHcm99GyY

UNICEF Fundraiser - http://www.unicefusa.org/onehumanproject

SmartURL (all platforms) - http://smarturl.it/onehuman

Facebook Video - https://www.facebook.com/312116117315873

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

EVER@TINYHUMAN.COM – +1 206.466.6796 (US)

JORDAN@LIBERTYMUSICPR.COM (UK & REST OF WORLD)