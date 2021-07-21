data.world Earns Highest Scores Possible in Data Governance and Management and Solution Vision Criteria in New Report from Leading Independent Research Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021. The platform received the highest possible score in 11 criteria, including data governance and management, data discovery and access, and solution vision. The report states that, “for organizations looking to drive data analysis, collaboration, and discovery through data governance programs or to mature their capabilities, data.world is a good choice.”



“Data governance solutions provide the foundation to drive the usage of data across organizations and enhance employee data literacy,” writes Forrester principal analyst and Wave author, Achim Granzen. The report states that solutions must cater for a broad user audience including IT, data stewards, data scientists, and compliance managers. The report also states that, “reference clients use data.world’s data catalog for data discovery and collaboration, joining technical and business domains to simplify data analysis.”

“A seismic shift in data governance practices is underway driven by an existential need for digital transformation and enterprise optimization,” said data.world CEO and co-founder Brett Hurt. “ Agile data governance focuses on making data a first-class citizen in the organization, alongside infrastructure and applications, and improving the value of data over time by encouraging accessibility, contribution, and collaboration by everyone in the company. We are pleased to see Forrester recognize, in our opinion, that data governance can be as much about driving business value as it is about compliance and privacy.”

