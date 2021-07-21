Cleanroom Lighting Market to Touch USD 1,015 Million by 2025 Growing at a 6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Cleanroom Lighting Market information by Light Source, by Mounting Type, by Component, by End User, by Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is expected to grow from USD 697.4 million in 2018 to USD ~1,015 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.

Market Scope:

A cleanroom is a controlled environment that is part of a specialized industrial area of research or a laboratory. Cleanrooms are important in many industries, including pharmaceuticals, micromechanics, precision engineering, biological and genetic science, and the food industry. Cleanrooms' primary function is to protect processes, patients, and manufactured products from contamination. Cleanrooms track all forms of pollutants, including organic and inorganic particles of matter. Since the primary purpose of a cleanroom is to reduce contamination, lux levels as well as how the lighting can impact airflow and filtration must be considered when choosing the type of light fitting. Cleanrooms are graded based on their cleanliness level, as defined by ISO standards. ISO cleanroom requirements range from ISO 1 to ISO 9, with ISO 1 being the cleanest. Ceiling space is prioritized for filtration in order to achieve the high levels of cleanliness and air changes required in the cleanroom. The higher the ISO classification, the greater the number of particles allowed into the controlled environment, which means there will be fewer air filters in the ceiling.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

One of the key drivers driving demand for cleanroom lighting is stringent regulations for preventing product contamination in various industries such as food and healthcare. Furthermore, the rising demand for a controlled environment with low levels of pollutants in manufacturing industries, as well as the high demand for sterile manufacturing areas in the pharmaceuticals industry, is accelerating market development. However, high cleanroom lighting costs and a lack of technical expertise are expected to impede the market's growth. With the governments of many countries eager to invest in the medical sector, vendors in the cleanroom lighting industry have enormous opportunities in emerging economies.

There are two types of lamps: LED and fluorescent, all of which can be recessed or surface mounted. Recessed mounted lamps are ideal for cleanrooms with ISO classifications ranging from ISO 8 to ISO 5, as there is enough space in the ceiling for a lighting fixture. Surface mount lamps are mounted below the ceiling plane in cleanrooms with high cleanliness factors. Since there isn't much space for recessed mount lamps due to the large number of air-filtration fixtures mounted, surface-mount fixtures are particularly effective here.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global cleanroom lighting industry has been segmented based on light source, mounting type, components, and end-user.

By light source, the global cleanroom lighting market has been segmented into LED and fluorescent.

By mounting type, the global cleanroom lighting market has been segmented into recessed mounted and surface mounted.

Based on components, the global cleanroom lighting market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

Based on end-user, the global cleanroom lighting market has been segmented into healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverages, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global cleanroom lighting market has been conducted for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America.

The Asia Pacific holds the biggest market share in the global cleanroom lighting market due to the expansion of medical device manufacturers in this region owing to cost-benefits and favorable regulatory environment. Furthermore, countries such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are major contributors to the global cleanroom lighting market's growth.

North America holds the second-largest share in the global cleanroom lighting market owing to the presence of key market players like Terra Universal, Kenall Manufacturing, and Paramount Industries in the region.

The global cleanroom lighting market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Cleanroom Lighting Market

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the electronics industry. Changes in consumer preferences and purchase patterns as a result of global economic fluctuations are likely to have an effect on the cleanroom lighting market over the forecast period. Governments around the world have enforced lockdowns, which have impacted the majority of industrial players and forced people to stay at home, reducing physical contact among people. Most companies have allowed employees to work from home to ensure business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to hinder cleanroom lighting market growth over the forecast timeframe. The restrictions imposed on manufacturing operations to adhere to social distancing norms are likely to impede the growth of the electronics industry, restricting the growth of the global cleanroom lighting market.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected operations in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, precision engineering, and biological and genetic research. The change in customer preference toward critical products is expected to have an effect on the cleanroom lighting market over the forecast period. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the closure of international borders, resulting in a significant drop in global demand for cleanroom lighting and related goods. The government has imposed travel restrictions. As a result, the industry is also expected to be affected due to the decrease in the sales of cleanroom lighting products. Furthermore, limitations on public meetings and travel bans in several countries are expected to impede the growth of the cleanroom lighting industry over the assessment period. The increased emphasis on social distancing and personal care is likely to have an effect on demand for items such as cleanroom lighting in the coming months. The spread of the pandemic has not only resulted in the loss of human lives but has also raised the risk of a global economic downturn. As a result, the cleanroom lighting market was projected to rise steadily after the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

