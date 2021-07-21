Unilog Earns Most Gold Medals in Analyst Report for Second Straight Year

WAYNE, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyers of eCommerce technology should take a long look at Unilog, according to the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), an independent research report. The report evaluated 11 leading eCommerce providers, and awarded five gold medals to Unilog — more than any other provider.



Unilog CIMM2 received gold medals for “Ability to Execute,” “Customer Service & Support,” “Total Cost of Ownership,” “Content & Data Management” (the only gold medal awarded in that category), and “Sales & Channel Enablement.”

“Designed to zero in on the individual strengths and weaknesses of vendors, the Paradigm B2B Combine, Midmarket Edition, is aimed directly at the interests of the eCommerce technology buyer,” said Paradigm B2B CEO Andy Hoar. “No vendors can pay for admission to or placement within the Combine, so a gold medal means that a company is truly among the very best in that category. My goal is to enable eCommerce teams to easily determine where and how a solution best meets their customer needs and aligns with their culture, technology stack and partner ecosystem.”

In addition to its report-leading number of gold medals in the categories listed above, Unilog also earned silver medals in:

“Vision & Strategy”

“Integrations, Operations and Infrastructure,” and

“Transaction Management”



Unilog also earned a bronze medal in “Promotions Management.”

“We have great respect for Paradigm B2B’s rigorous methodology,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “So we’re particularly proud that our team’s efforts have earned us the most gold medals for the second year in a row. We are gratified by the recognition that our platform remains the leader in serving midmarket B2B companies.”

To view the analyses of all 11 vendors evaluated in the report, you may download the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) report for free at https://www.unilogcorp.com/2020-paradigm-b2b-combine/.

About Paradigm B2B

Paradigm exists to guide medium-sized and mid-market B2B companies through today’s complex and digitally disrupted commerce landscape. B2B companies need differentiated customer experiences, but often struggle to create them. Paradigm offers high-quality but affordable advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable. For more information, visit http://paradigmb2b.com.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

