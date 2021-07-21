United Country Real Estate Recognized for Top Culture by Franchise Business Review

Kansas City, Mo., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Business Review recently recognized United Country Real Estate for Top Culture. They are one of the few companies out of thousands surveyed to achieve this prestigious honor and will be featured in Franchise Business Review’s third quarter issue.

United Country has formalized and documented the importance of a positive, supportive and family culture as a core value for more than 95 years. It began with the company’s past president, Lou Francis, who was with the company for more than 40 years. He cited the culture as the single most important asset the company possess. Current president of 16 years, Mike Duffy, said that this award means the most because it is United Country’s culture that best differentiates the company and is most valued by affiliates and the management team alike.

“This unique and valuable culture is what makes us so strong,” said Duffy. “The cooperation, support and caring within local office teams, among offices across the nation and with the Home Office support staff, enables all of us to learn from each other, expand our reach and ultimately provide best-in-class service to all of our clients.”

Franchise Business Review provides the only national ranking of franchises based solely on franchisee feedback on a yearly basis. United Country was selected because the company received one the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions specifically focused on leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization, and would they recommend their franchise to others.

Just this year, Franchise Business Review also named United Country a Top 50 Franchise, Top Recession-Proof Franchise and a Top Franchise for Women. For more information about United Country Real Estate, call 800-999-1020 or visit their website at UnitedCountry.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate is the largest and leading, real estate company representing lifestyle, country, rural, small city and surrounding properties nationwide. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and nearly 5,000 real estate professionals and auctioneers across America, Mexico, Costa Rico and Panama, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers, the largest auction services team and exclusive global advertising of properties.