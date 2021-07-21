Wireless Mesh Network Market to Hit USD 8.50 Billion at a 7.3% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Wireless Mesh Network Market information by Component, by Radio Frequency, by Mesh Design, by Application and End User - Forecast till 2027” the market to touch USD 8.50 billion at a 7.3% CAGR from 2019- 2025.

Market Scope:

The need for a reliable and consistent network in the workplace may drive market growth during the forecast period. The wireless mesh network uses the most reliable and fastest route for transmission, which improves the network's communication quality.

Dominant Key Players on Wireless Mesh Network Market Covered Are:

Veniam (US)

Filament (US)

Cambium Network Ltd. (US)

Fluidmesh Networks LLC (US)

Firetide Inc. (US)

Strix Systems (India)

Rajant Corporation (US)

Synapse Wireless (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Wirepas Ltd (Finland),

ABB (Switzerland)

Ruckus Networks (US)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

Qorvo Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The Wireless Mesh Network Market growth factors include rising demand for intelligent transport systems throughout various industry sectors such as healthcare, government, and manufacturing, which require a strong network to provide a smooth workflow, increasing adoption of smart connected devices, rising demand for bandwidth, a drop in the price of connected devices, and advancements in wireless mesh network technology, and use of high-speed video application on public transport facilities utilized throughout the telecommunication industry that need wireless mesh network solutions. Additional factors driving market growth include the adoption in battlefield surveillance, the need for the best wireless mesh network and DIY wireless mesh network, growing use of establish communications in the oil & gas industry, growing recognition of racing-car telemetry, the need for interest in closed communities, use in electric smart meters, laptops, and Wi-Fi devices with data-exchange capabilities and use in US military forces for greater connectivity across mobile devices.

However, data security issues, combined with privacy concerns, could restrict market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the elevated cost of the wireless mesh network could pose a significant challenge to market participants.

Market Segmentation:

The global wireless mesh network industry has been segmented based on component, radiofrequency, mesh design, application, and end-user.

Based component, the global wireless mesh network market has been segmented into physical appliances, services, and mesh platforms.

Based on the radio frequency, the global wireless mesh network market has been segmented into Sub 1 GHz band, 2.4 GHz band, 4.9 GHz band, and 5 GHz band.

Based on the mesh design, the global wireless mesh network market has been segmented into wireless infrastructure mesh and AD-HOC mesh.

Based on the application, the global wireless mesh network market has been segmented into smart manufacturing, video streaming and surveillance, telecommunication, border security (GPS tracking), smart mobility, smart building and home automation, disaster management and public safety, and others.

Based on the end-user, the global wireless mesh network market has been segmented into oil and gas, smart cities and smart warehouses, healthcare, hospitality, mining, transportation and logistics, government (public safety), education, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global wireless mesh network industry report covers the growth prospect and recent trends across Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is ruling the global wireless mesh network industry. Early adoption of emerging technology, the need for the best wireless mesh home network, the advent of new technologies such as cloud networking, network analytics, virtualization, IoT, and SaaS that allow users and businesses to adopt this network to create a cost-effective and stable network, and the existence of well-established and sustainable economies that enable them to invest heavily in R&D that is contributing to the new technology development is adding to the worldwide wireless mesh network market growth in the region. Also, the growing need for advanced security and safety systems is adding to market growth.

The global wireless mesh network market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the APAC region during the forecast period. The increasing proliferation of smart home technology and home automation, increased bandwidth capacity, and low infrastructure costs offered by this network, as well as increased implementation for smart city services such as public Wi-Fi, smart gas, smart streetlights, and utility meters, are all contributing to the region's global wireless mesh network market development. India and China have the largest market share for the expanding low-power high-range WANs (wide area networks).

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak is increasing the need for flexibility, which will benefit the future of connectivity. During the lockdown time, the communication infrastructure and data center industry is likely to be more flexible, with constant strategic investments to accommodate increased network traffic and the use of data for remote working and work from home. From governments using business analytics services to communicate virus alerts to school closures forcing students to use interactive offerings like Google Classroom, the demand for connectivity services and related infrastructure has skyrocketed during the outbreak. Furthermore, telemedicine has grown in popularity, which is fueling the growth of the wireless mesh network industry.

Industry News:

December 2020 - Wurth Elektronik has partnered with Wirepas, a leading Finnish software developer, on various 2.4GHz wireless mesh network modules for large-scale IoT deployment.

December 2020 - Netgear has launched the RBK853, its new Wi-Fi Orbi Mesh Router, in India. This mesh system is the ideal upgrade for customers who want the benefits of both Wi-Fi coverage and efficiency of tri-band mesh, as well as the ability to handle multiple devices with Wi-Fi 6 in their home at an affordable price.

Competitive Landscape:

The global wireless mesh network industry is fragmented, with many major industry players involved. These industry leaders are developing innovative products to meet the ever-increasing demands of customers. They are also expanding their customer base and strengthening their market position by entering new markets, especially in developing regions.

