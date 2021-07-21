UScellular and Tango Tango Support First Responders With Interoperability Solution

Chicago, IL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First responders have a new wireless solution that enhances mission-critical communications services. UScellular and Tango Tango are teaming up to expand radio reach, enable agency collaboration and extend the life of land mobile radio (LMR) systems for public safety officials.

UScellular’s wireless network and the advanced networking, mobile, and cloud technologies from Tango Tango, help expand the coverage and capabilities of a traditional LMR system ideal for push-to-talk services used by police, fire and emergency operations.

“Agencies who depend on our fast, reliable, wireless network can keep better connected with the addition of Tango Tango’s affordable and simple communication solution,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “We are pleased to add Tango Tango to our Critical Connectivity portfolio of solutions. UScellular customers will benefit from more efficient agency operations, improved response times, and the right communications tools to keep teams connected when they need it most.”

By connecting almost any smartphone or tablet via cellular network to radio frequencies used by police, fire, and emergency services, first responders from different agencies who use the Tango Tango app are able to work together more easily. Similarly, teams from the same agency are better able to communicate with each other when they are outside of the radio range.

“We’ve been able to expand and strengthen those departments who’ve experienced diminished communication capabilities in the past,” said Beck Mitchell, vice president of sales, Tango Tango. “Our relationship with UScellular will only reinforce this service offering and provide their current customers the opportunity for enhanced interoperability.”

With this collaboration, users are no longer limited by the geographical footprint of their traditional radio system which can be limiting in range and disrupted by rural or hilly landscapes. UScellular Critical Connectivity solutions offer first responders priority services, push-to-talk, secure private networks and enhanced land mobile radio (LMR) interoperability that can bundle with unlimited data plans, rugged devices and disaster response to keep teams better connected.

For more information about UScellular’s public safety solutions, go to https://business.uscellular.com/solutions/public-safety/

About Tango Tango

Tango Tango uses advanced networking, mobile, and cloud technologies to expand the coverage and capabilities of our customers’ radio systems. Integrating with any traditional land-mobile radio system, the telecommunications technology company provides a complete communications service that requires very low overhead and no capital expense. Tango Tango’s mobile push-to-talk app includes group and one-to-one calling, GPS tracking, emergency alerts, and text/media group messaging. The app’s ability to securely integrate existing radio systems provides unprecedented interoperability, coverage, and features, for a fraction of the cost of a traditional radio system. To learn more, visit https://tangotango.net/.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular’s business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

