Proactive news headlines including New Oroperu Resources, Ridgeline Minerals, Aurania Resources and NetCents

New York , July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- New Oroperu Resources Inc (CVE:ORO) (OTCMKTS:NOPUF) (FRA:OE6) and First Light complete C$22M financing as part of Anacortes Mining combination deal click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) wins approval for expanded Medicare coverage for its Target Selector assay to detect cancer biomarkers click here
- Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) receives permits to expand Isabella Pearl heap leach pad in Nevada click here
- Fidelity Minerals Corp (CVE:FMN) (FRA:S5GM) (OTCMKTS:SAIDF) poised for US$3M exploration program at Las Huaquillas project as company strikes deal to lift its ownership to 50% click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) appoints Doug Hamilton to Head of Policy ahead of company name change click here
- Logiq Inc (NEO:LGIQ) (OTCQX:LGIQ) expands affordable media buying to Asia Pacific region for any size agency or brand click here
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) uncovers new mineralized horizon at its Selena silver-gold project in Nevada click here
- North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) (OTCMKTS:NHAWF) (FRA:VTJ1) completes 50% of its Naujaat diamond bulk sampling program click here
- Endexx Corporation (OTCMKTS:EDXC) reveals significant corporate progress so far in 2021 as it passes a key financial test click here
- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) says drill results prove Tsenken zone is connected to Tiria-Shimpia target click here
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) taps former police officer and YouTube star Brandon Tatum as advisor and advocate for KWESST in the US click here
- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYOCF) (FRA:0NFA) expands patent portfolio to include MDMA-like compounds click here
- Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) (OTCQB:HRVOF) drives expansion with WB Canna to distribute its products in the Caribbean and Central America click here
- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCPINK:NTTCF) appoints Colin Sutherland as interim CFO click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) wins US$1.9M contract from the US Department of Defense click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (CVE:GMX) (OTCQX:GLBXF) says it has completed the acquisition of Rockport Mining click here
- MegumaGold Corp (CSE:NSAU) (OTCMKTS:NSAUF) (FRA:2CM2) poised to start diamond drilling at Caribou gold project in Nova Scotia next month click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) to sell its legacy cannabis assets click here
- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (FRA:O4T1) (OTCQB:MARVF) acquires ground next door to Sassy, east of New Found's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland click here
- OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) announces second quarter 2021 quarterly rebalancing of indexes click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL.F) announces strategic additions to its team, with the appointment of two former Abbott Laboratories executives click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) moves closer to potential electrolytic manganese production using Wenden stockpile material click here
- Adcore Inc (TSE:ADCO) (FRA:ADQ) (OTCQX:ADCOF) launches Amphy, the world’s largest round-the-clock live learning marketplace click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com