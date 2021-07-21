DRYWORLD Takes Flight with Darya Klishina on Her Quest for Gold

New York, NY, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) doing Business as DRYWORLD, Brands Inc. is honored to welcome Russian Long Jump Athlete, Darya Klishina to the DRYWORLD family, as a Dryworld Athlete, Ambassador and shareholder.

Darya Klishina, affectionately known as Dasha, is one of the most important international athletes of the last decade. She is highlighted in the recently released article from Time Magazine’s site Time Magazine: Profile Russian Athletes

Darya’s success competing on the world stage speaks for itself. She has an impressive collection of titles to her credit. Darya won gold at the 2007 World Youth Championships and the 2009 European Championships. She made a 7.05 m jump on June 26, 2010, a record for Russian juniors and second-best junior score of all time. She was twice European Champion (2011 and 2013), Junior European Champion (2011), and Gold Medalist at the XXVII Universidade 2013 in Kazan. Competing as a neutral athlete at the 2017 World Championships in London, Darya won a silver medal with a jump of 7.00 m, finishing just two centimeters from the gold medal. As an athlete, ambassador and shareholder of Dryworld, the primary objective is to support Darya’s pursuit of athletic excellence while providing inspiration to the athlete in all of us.

We are pleased to announce the collaboration of two initial projects, beginning immediately:

• HauteD by Dasha

• DRYWORLD “Take Flight” Collection

The HauteD collection by Dasha is a core collection of athletic pieces for women, with simple elegant styling, complimented by exquisite fit and performance. Inspired by the young athlete who dreamt of being a world champion. Whose grit and determination has allowed her to defy every obstacle she’s encountered. Her sights set on delivering gold.

The “Take Flight” collection is inspired by Darya and her resilience, her successes to date and her achievements yet to come! The iconic logo represents the pursuit of progress, with a merchandise collection of t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, hats and more for her fans.

Darya enthusiastically commented, “I am so excited to announce that I am joining the DRYWORLD family. We have got so many fantastic projects coming up for you all! I cannot wait to show you my DRYWORLD collections.”

Perhaps most impressive is Darya’s stoic mental toughness. While she has experienced tremendous success, she has also faced her fair share of adversity. In 2011, during the warm-up before the final of the world championships, Darya broke her foot. Despite the injury, she did not quit. Darya proceeded to jump 6 times on her broken foot, proving both her mental and physical toughness. Darya’s mindset is epitomized in her mantra “the more you struggle, the farther you can jump.”

Another test of her strength came in 2016. Darya was the only Russian athlete authorized to participate on the world stage, where, despite the enormous pressure to which she was subjected, she qualified for the final, finishing ninth. Read the full story here .

“Very rarely do you come across an athlete so strong in their convictions and dedicated to their sport that they will endure through challenges that would break most - just to compete. We admire and are inspired by that strength, and we are honored to support Dasha in her quest for Gold.” Said Director of Global Operations Stevens Kadiebwe of DRYWORLD.

Darya Klishina is a world-class athlete, with a loyal global fan base behind her, ready to Take Flight and make history.

