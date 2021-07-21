The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that Katrice Hardy has been named Executive Editor of The Dallas Morning News, effective August 12. Hardy becomes the first female and African American to hold this position, which continues her legacy of breaking both color and gender barriers, which she has done throughout her distinguished career.



The 26-year newspaper executive is Executive Editor of the Indianapolis Star and the Regional Editor for the Midwest of the USA Today Network. Her regional responsibilities include overseeing two dozen other newspapers and 300 staffers in three states, including the Louisville Courier-Journal. Her region also successfully launched the Spanish-language newsletter, La Estrella.

“We conducted a thorough search to find the best executive editor in the country, and I am confident we found that person in Katrice,” said Grant Moise, publisher of The Dallas Morning News. “Her journalistic wisdom and passionate leadership style are poised to help The News reach new heights. Throughout the search, it became increasingly clear Katrice is the ideal person to fill this important role.”

Under her leadership The Indianapolis Star has received several awards, most recently the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for its investigative report, “Mauled: When Police Dogs are Weapons,” which was produced in collaboration with The Marshall Project, AL.com and Invisible Institute. In addition, The Louisville Courier-Journal was a finalist for a 2021 Pulitzer Prize in two categories - Breaking News and Public Service - for its reporting on the police slaying of Breonna Taylor and the more than 180 consecutive days of protest it provoked in Louisville. Other honors include the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability, the National Headliners Award for “Mauled,” and the IRE Medal for “Careless”. Both projects also were 2021 finalists for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

“Katrice has a unique ability to deliver news that sophisticated audiences desire,” Moise said. “In her tenure at Gannett, she created award-winning newsrooms and has a track record of substantial audience growth.”

Recruited to Gannett in 2016, Hardy was Editor of The Greenville News and was given Regional Editor oversight for four other Gannett newspapers in North and South Carolina and Virginia. Two years later, she was promoted to the role of Regional Editor and led eight editors across more than a dozen news organizations from Louisiana to North Carolina. During this time, she grew The Greenville News’ reach and readership.

Throughout her career, Hardy, 47, has focused on three key pillars: journalism, digital strategies, and growing digital subscribers. She has been a staunch advocate for investigative journalism, diversity and inclusion, and ongoing training.

“Growing up, The Dallas Morning News was a newspaper I respected because of its strong investigative work and its commitment to serving the Dallas community,” Hardy said. “I’m incredibly excited about joining the staff and continuing that tradition. A news organization serves no purpose if it’s not producing work that makes a difference in the lives of those it covers. And that’s what I’m excited about doing more of with the talented staff at The News.”

Hardy begins each workday by asking three questions: 1) What are we providing today that is relevant and urgent? 2) What will attract and deserve readers’ attention today? and, 3) What are we working on today that will be significant several days from now? She challenges her editors and reporters to do more than report. She’s known for asking her staff, “What’s the best story we can tell - what are the solutions?”

A 1995 graduate of Louisiana State University, Hardy started her career as an intern for The Virginian-Pilot. Over the next 21 years, she rose through the ranks as the Metro/City Editor, Tablet Enterprise Editor, Senior Digital Editor and ultimately The Virginian-Pilot’s Managing Editor from 2014 through 2016, when she joined Gannett.

Hardy has been committed to community engagement and leadership, and currently serves as an Executive Board member and Diversity Chair for the News Leaders Association. She is member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation, the owner of The Dallas Morning News and Belo + Company, is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail.

The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a distinguished journalistic reputation, an intense regional focus, and close community ties. More than 12 million people a month read content published in print, online or digitally. The Company has won nine Pulitzer Prizes and is the oldest continuously operated business in Texas, dating back to 1842.

Belo + Company is a marketing consultancy agency that provides clients nationwide with intelligence-driven, technology-enabled strategy, creative and media solutions. Our agency employs a diverse group of category experts who utilize both divergent and convergent thinking strategies that deepen connections, expand influence and scale success. Offices are located in Dallas, Tulsa and Denver.

For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Media Contact:

Gillian Breidenbach

email: g.breidenbach@dallasnews.com

214-673-3122