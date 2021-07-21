GMarkU Announces Early Registration and Topics for 2021 GAIN Conference

Springfield, VA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early bird registration is now open for the 2021 GAIN Conference, Government Marketing University (GMarkU) announced today. Long the gold standard for government marketing training, the conference will cover the latest innovations and strategy to help shape and inform future marketing plans for the government marketing community at a time when government marketers need it the most. Communities, businesses, and agencies continue to be in flux as the pandemic wanes. GAIN, together with our government marketers’ robust community, will identify and share what approaches will work best in this decisive moment.

This year’s virtual GAIN conference takes place on November 4, 11 and 18 all in a new format of a 3-part series with episodes streaming over a 3-week period so attendees can watch and learn at their own pace. Each day will provide a unique learning experience that will inform GAIN attendees (GAINers) how to reassess their current marketing plans and enhance their strategic communication efforts.

Early bird registration opens July 20.

“This year it’s all about the marketer,” said Stephanie Geiger, Executive Vice President of Government Marketing University, and the host of the GAIN event. “We need to band together as an industry as we re-enter the work world. As workplaces are moving to hybrid or in-person, marketing plans are necessarily changing. We are all reassessing our plans, incorporating vital lessons learned from the past year. Our government marketing sector wants a reality check on what is valid, what will work as we look to 2022 and beyond.

This year’s conference will cover important topics including strategic marketing, content marketing, account-based marketing, analytics, ROI and KPI’s, persona-based marketing, integrated marketing, marketing sales & collaboration, marketing budget planning, marketing intelligence & research, pre-award program marketing, digital marketing, civilian, DOD intel buying habits, and more.

“With the tremendous support of our advisory board, we are proud to launch early bird registration for GAIN 2021,” said Strategic Advisor Lou Anne Brossman. “I am very excited that this stellar group of government marketing thought leaders are on our 2021 GAIN Conference Advisory Board. Their collective insights and expertise will help us craft our overall program and speaker outreach, ensuring we continue to serve our government marketing community.”

About GAIN 2021

GAIN 2021 will have all the hottest content and speakers to ensure you are “In the Know.” Join us to hear the latest tips and techniques in reaching your government audience by checking out our agenda and registering today. You can count on Government Marketing University to lead the way with incredible and innovative training content like Creating a Holistic Marketing Strategy, Staying Agile in an Evolving Landscape, The Do’s and Don’ts of Imagery Usage, Translating Policies and Mandates into Actionable Campaigns and so much more. All in a new format of a 3-part series with episodes launching over a 3-week period so you can watch and learn at your own pace.

About Government Marketing University

Government Marketing University, now part of GovExec’s portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

About GovExec

As the market-leading information platform, for over 50 years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. All powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec’s platform services are three-fold—data that informs, media that connects, and marketing services that activate. Reaching over 2.8 million government influencers each month, GovExec’s brand and platform portfolio includes Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, Route Fifty, The Atlas for Cities, City & State New York, City & State Pennsylvania, Military Periscope, Government Contracting Institute, and a strategic investment in Power Almanac.

