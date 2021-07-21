Clover Health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America's underserved seniors, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Clover Health Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for twelve months

for twelve months Dial In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial (833) 693-0547 (for U.S. callers) or (661) 407-1587 (for callers outside the United States) and enter the conference ID 1387047

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high quality healthcare.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Derrick Nueman

investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com