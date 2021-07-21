Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders in the second quarter of 2021 of $0.50 (as reported) and $0.52 (as adjusted).

Key Performance Highlights

  • GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $96.4 million.
  • Adjusted net income increased to $100.5 million from $97.6 million in the linked quarter.
  • Reported net interest margin excluding accretion income1 of 3.30% was flat compared to the linked quarter.
  • Cost of funding liabilities decreased by seven bps to 20 bps; earning asset yields decreased by seven bps to 3.61%.
  • Adjusted PPNR, excluding accretion income,1, 2 was $124.7 million; increased $832 thousand, or 0.7%, over the linked quarter and $10.9 million, or 9.6%, from a year ago.
  • Total deposits were $23.1 billion, a decrease of 1.9% from a year ago.
  • Total core deposits were $22.6 billion, an increase of 3.2% over a year ago.
  • Total commercial loans were $19.2 billion, a decrease of 4.8% from a year ago.
  • Average commercial loans were $19.2 billion, a 1.6% decrease over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted non-interest expense1 was $109.7 million, adjusted operating efficiency ratio3 was 44.1%.
  • NPLs increased by $4.8 million to $173.3 million; ACL / portfolio loans of 1.52% and ACL / NPLs of 181.7%.
  • TCE / TA1 was 10.29% and tangible book value per common share1 was $14.62, an increase of 11.0% over a year ago.
  • On April 1, 2021, repaid $145.0 million of bank issued subordinated notes with coupon interest rate of 5.25%.
  • Declared third quarter dividend per common share of $0.07; suspended common share repurchases.

Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts)GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change % / bps June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change % / bps
Total assets$30,839,893  $29,143,918  (5.5)% $30,839,893  $29,143,918  (5.5)%
Total portfolio loans, gross22,295,267  20,724,097  (7.0)  22,295,267  20,724,097  (7.0) 
Total deposits23,600,621  23,146,711  (1.9)  23,600,621  23,146,711  (1.9) 
PPNR1, 2114,508  128,112  11.9   113,832  124,727  9.6  
Net income available to common48,820  96,380  97.4   56,926  100,509  76.6  
Diluted EPS available to common0.25  0.50  100.0   0.29  0.52  79.3  
Net interest margin3.15% 3.38% 23   3.20% 3.42% 22  
Tangible book value per common share1$13.17  $14.62  11.0   $13.17  $14.62  11.0  

Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 vs. March 31, 2021

($ in thousands except per share amounts)GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Change % / bps March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Change % / bps
PPNR1, 2$132,105  $128,112  (3.0)  $123,895  $124,727  0.7  
Net income available to common97,187  96,380  (0.8)  97,603  100,509  3.0  
Diluted EPS available to common0.50  0.50     0.51  0.52  2.0  
Net interest margin3.38% 3.38%    3.43% 3.42% (1) 
Operating efficiency ratio347.2  48.5  130   44.3  44.1  (20) 
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans$323,186  $314,873  (2.6)  $323,186  $314,873  (2.6) 
ACL to portfolio loans1.53% 1.52% (1)  1.53% 1.52% (1) 
ACL to NPLs191.7  181.7  (10)  191.7  181.7  (10) 
Tangible book value per common share1$14.08  $14.62  3.8   $14.08  $14.62  3.8  


1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 20.
2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.
3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 25. for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $96.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $97.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2021, and net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $193.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $61.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to report strong results for the second quarter of 2021. We maintained a stable net interest margin, our provision for credit losses continued to decline, and we accelerated our investments in key commercial businesses.

“Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $100.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Both increased relative to the linked quarter and prior year. Over the past five years our adjusted net income available per diluted common share has grown at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 14.0% and tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 14.6%. Our key profitability metrics remained strong, with adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.46% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 14.6%. Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income was $124.7 million, an increase of approximately 1% over the linked quarter, and an increase of 9.6% increase over the prior year period.

“We continued to effectively manage our net interest rate margin by substantially reducing our funding costs and protecting our earning asset yields. Our net interest income was $218.5 million in the second quarter and our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.30%, flat versus the linked quarter and up 25 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Average earning assets were down $180.8 million with average commercial loans decreasing by $308.2 million in the second quarter, which was mainly due to a $343.6 million decline in mortgage warehouse loans and runoff of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. We saw growth in targeted asset categories of traditional C&I, public sector and ADC/community development. At June 30, 2021, our total core deposits were $22.6 billion, which represented an increase of $387.3 million, over the linked quarter.

“In our fee-based businesses, client activity and transaction volumes continued to build from pandemic lows. In the second quarter, adjusted non-interest income was $30.3 million, a decline of $1.3 million versus the linked quarter, which included $1.8 million in fees related to the origination of second round PPP loans in the linked quarter. Relative to the linked quarter, we saw growth in fee income in our loan syndications business, an increase in deposit fees from higher transaction volumes, and an increase in investment management fees.

“In the second quarter, our adjusted non-interest expenses were $109.7 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 44.1%. We continue to invest in our technology infrastructure and digital capabilities, including in our digital banking offering Brio Direct, and in our Banking as a Service business. We are also investing in those commercial verticals that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns by adding resources to our syndication, innovation finance, treasury management and small business teams. We are investing for the future, and are confident that these investments will drive scalable and sustainable growth in our business and earnings.

“As of June 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $314.9 million, or 1.52% of total loans and 181.7% of non-performing loans, a modest decrease in absolute terms from the $323.2 million in allowance we reported at the end of the first quarter. While our credit models reflect and incorporate an improving macro-economic forecast, we continue to carefully monitor portfolio performance and certain key economic indicators specific to the recovery of key business sectors in the New York metropolitan region, and are taking a measured approach to managing credit as we continue to navigate through the economic cycle.

“We have a strong capital position. At June 30, 2021, our tangible book value per common share was $14.62, an increase of 11.0% over a year ago. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased sixty six basis points in the second quarter to 10.29% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.91%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on August 16, 2021 to holders of record as of August 2, 2021.

“Since the announcement of our definitive merger agreement with Webster Financial Corporation on April 19, 2021, we have been actively engaged with our partners at Webster to design a comprehensive integration plan that prioritizes our commitment to value creation, providing best-in-class service to our customers and continued adherence to the highest standards of risk governance. In May, the necessary applications were filed with federal regulators, and in July, we filed our joint merger proxy statement, with our shareholder vote scheduled for August. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities created by uniting our respective organizations. We continue to target a transaction close date in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to

regulatory and shareholder approval.”  

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $96.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, included the following items:

  • merger-related expense of $2.5 million, which included professional fees related to a fairness opinion, diligence, and integration efforts to date;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.2 million related to repayment of subordinated notes - Bank on April 1, 2021;
  • a pre-tax loss of $80 thousand on the sale of investment securities;
  • a pre-tax charge of $475 thousand related to the exit of two back office locations; and
  • the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $148 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $100.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our effective income tax rate was 20.0%. Based on our results year to date, we increased our estimated effective tax rate for 2021 by one percentage point to 19.5%. The 20.0% effective income tax rate for the second quarter was necessary to get our year to date estimated effective tax rate for 2021 to 19.5%. Our effective tax rate for purposes of reporting adjusted earnings was 18.5% and 17.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP financial measures include the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 20.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change % / bps
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Interest and dividend income$253,226  $233,847  $230,310  (9.0)% (1.5)%
Interest expense39,927  15,933  11,783  (70.5)  (26.0) 
Net interest income$213,299  $217,914  $218,527  2.5   0.3  
          
Accretion income on acquired loans$10,086  $8,272  $7,812  (22.5)% (5.6)%
Yield on loans4.03% 3.92% 3.88% (15)  (4) 
Tax equivalent yield on investment securities43.05  3.02  2.84  (21)  (18) 
Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets43.79  3.68  3.61  (18)  (7) 
Cost of total deposits0.48  0.15  0.11  (37)  (4) 
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.61  0.20  0.15  (46)  (5) 
Cost of borrowings2.26  3.97  3.87  161   (10) 
Cost of interest bearing liabilities0.78  0.34  0.26  (52)  (8) 
Total cost of funding liabilities50.63  0.27  0.20  (43)  (7) 
Tax equivalent net interest margin63.20  3.43  3.42  22   (1) 
          
Average loans, including loans held for sale$21,940,636  $21,294,550  $20,843,661  (5.0)% (2.1)%
Average commercial loans19,715,184  19,553,823  19,245,641  (2.4)  (1.6) 
Average investment securities4,630,056  4,054,978  4,322,126  (6.7)  6.6  
Average cash balances455,626  648,178  651,271  42.9   0.5  
Average total interest earning assets27,240,114  26,149,732  25,968,935  (4.7)  (0.7) 
Average deposits and mortgage escrow23,463,937  23,546,928  23,516,675  0.2   (0.1) 

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Second quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2020
Net interest income was $218.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to a decline in interest expense in line with decreases in interest rates and the repayment of higher cost FHLB and subordinated notes - Bank borrowings. Other key components of changes in net interest income were the following:

  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 18 basis points to 3.61%, in line with period over period decreases in interest rates.
  • The decline in market interest rates drove a decrease in our yield on loans, from 4.03% in the second quarter of 2020 to 3.88% in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Accretion income on acquired loans was $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Average investment securities were $4.3 billion, or 16.6%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.6 billion, or 17.0%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.84% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.05% for the same period last year. The decline was mainly a result of an increase in US Treasury securities held in our portfolio.
  • Strong growth in deposits drove increases in average cash balances to $651.3 million compared to $455.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total interest expense was $11.8 million, a decline of $28.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and short-term borrowings and the impact of repayment of borrowings.  
  • The cost of total deposits was 11 basis points for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 48 basis points for the same period a year ago, as we aggressively repriced deposits in response to the low interest rate environment.
  • The cost of borrowings was 3.87% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.26% for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to the change in composition of our borrowings, with average borrowings of $527.3 million in the current quarter being comprised of $35.2 million in short-term borrowings and $492.1 million in higher coupon longer term borrowings, while for the prior year quarter average borrowings of $2.1 billion were comprised of predominately shorter term borrowings.
  • The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.26% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 0.78% for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.
  • Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased $52.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2021 compared with first quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $613 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter, mainly due to the impact of lower interest expense. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

  • The average balance of commercial loans decreased $308.2 million, which included a $343.6 million decline in mortgage warehouse loans. The average balance of residential mortgage loans declined $131.2 million.
  • The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% compared to 3.43% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was unchanged at 3.30%.
  • The yield on loans was 3.88% compared to 3.92% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to run off of fixed rate loans and decline in accretion income on acquired loans.
  • The remaining balance related to PPP loans in the portfolio was $7.8 million at the end of the quarter, and all loans are in process of being forgiven. We recognized $684 thousand in PPP loan fees as interest income in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $367 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.61% compared to 3.68% in the linked quarter, primarily as a result of the factors discussed above.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.84% compared to 3.02% for the linked quarter. The decline in yield was mainly due to the deployment of excess cash into US Treasury securities.
  • The cost of total deposits decreased four basis points to 11 basis points, mainly due to maturities of higher rate certificate accounts and deposit repricing strategies in response to the low interest rate environment.
  • Total interest expense decreased $4.2 million as a result of the factors discussed above and the impact of repayment of higher cost borrowings.
  • The total cost of borrowings decreased 10 basis points to 3.87%, mainly due to the redemption of subordinated notes -

  Bank.

  • Average deposits and mortgage escrow decreased by $30.3 million and average borrowings decreased by $194.4 million relative to the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change %
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Deposit fees and service charges$5,345  $6,563  $7,096   32.8 % 8.1 %
Accounts receivable management / factoring     commissions and other related fees4,419  5,426  5,491   24.3 % 1.2 %
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)4,950  4,955  4,981   0.6 % 0.5 %
Loan commissions and fees8,003  10,477  8,762   9.5 % (16.4)%
Investment management fees1,379  1,852  2,018   46.3 % 9.0 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities485  719  (80)  (116.5)% NM
Other1,509  2,364  1,946   29.0 % (17.7)%
Total non-interest income26,090  32,356  30,214   15.8 % (6.6)%
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities485  719  (80)  (116.5)% NM
Adjusted non-interest income$25,605  $31,637  $30,294   18.3 % (4.2)%

Second quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2020
Adjusted non-interest income increased $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $25.6 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to increased transactional volumes in deposits, from payroll finance and factoring, loan syndications and investment management businesses. In the second quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $485 thousand on the sale of $52.5 million available for sale securities, which we sold to fund commercial loan growth compared to a loss of $80 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter 2021 compared with first quarter 2021
Adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $1.3 million relative to the linked quarter to $30.3 million primarily as a result of referral fees earned in the first quarter on second round PPP loans of $1.8 million. Most other categories benefited from increased customer activity and transaction volumes. Other income declined $418 thousand, which was mainly due to lower fees from our derivatives business.

In the second quarter of 2021, we realized a loss of $80 thousand on sale of $17.1 million of available for securities, compared to a gain of $719 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change % / bps
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Compensation and benefits$54,668  $58,087   $56,953   4.2 % (2.0)%
Stock-based compensation plans5,913  6,617   6,781   14.7   2.5  
Occupancy and office operations14,695  14,515   13,875   (5.6)  (4.4) 
Information technology7,312  9,246   9,741   33.2   5.4  
Professional fees5,458  7,077   7,561   38.5   6.8  
Amortization of intangible assets4,200  3,776   3,776   (10.1)    
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments3,638  3,230   2,344   (35.6)  (27.4) 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net1,233  (68)  (72)  NM NM
Merger-related expenses     2,481   NM NM
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate   consolidation strategy  633   475   NM (25.0) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings9,723     1,243   (87.2)  NM
Other expenses18,041  15,052   15,471   (14.2)  2.8  
Total non-interest expense$124,881  $118,165   $120,629   (3.4)  2.1  
Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end1,617  1,457   1,491   (7.8)  2.3  
Financial centers at period end78  75    73   (6.4)  (2.7) 
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported752.2% 47.2 % 48.5 % (370)  130  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted745.1  44.3   44.1   (100)  (20) 
7. See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 20.

Second quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2020
Total non-interest expense decreased $4.3 million relative to the second quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods include the following:

  • Compensation and benefits increased $2.3 million mainly due to an increase in medical costs incurred and also due to an increase in the bonus accrual compared to the year earlier period.
  • Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $820 thousand, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations.
  • Information technology expense increased $2.4 million mainly due to the amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital banking initiatives.
  • Professional fees increased $2.1 million mainly due to consulting fees incurred in connection with our digital bank offering and launch of our Banking as a Service products.
  • Merger-related expenses of $2.5 million were incurred in connection with our pending merger with Webster, and included fees for a fairness opinion, diligence and integration efforts to date.
  • Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the second quarter of 2021 was related to the repayment of the subordinated notes - Bank. The loss in 2020 was related to the repayment of $500.0 million of FHLB borrowings.
  • Other expense in 2021 decreased $2.6 million mainly due to incremental costs incurred in the year ago period associated with the pandemic, which included charitable contributions, occupancy and compensation expenses.

Second quarter 2021 compared with first quarter 2021
Total non-interest expense increased $2.5 million to $120.6 million versus the linked quarter. The significant factors contributing to the increase, were mentioned above and included merger-related expenses and loss on extinguishment of borrowings. Other key components of the change in non-interest expense include the following:

  • Compensation and benefits decreased $1.1 million to $57.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to lower payroll taxes and employer contributions to benefit plans, which are usually higher in the first quarter of the year compared to other quarters.
  • FDIC and regulatory assessments declined based on improvements in the factors that impact our FDIC insurance assessment.

  • Other expenses increased by $419 thousand versus the linked quarter, mainly due to an increase in loan processing expenses associated with updated appraisals and credit reports and an increase in investor relations costs associated with our annual report and annual meeting.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $24.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of $23.0 million in the linked quarter and $7.1 million in the prior year quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 20.0% compared to 18.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Based on performance year to date, we increased our estimated effective income tax rate prior to discrete items to 19.5% from 18.5%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2021

($ in thousands)As of  Change % / bps
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Total assets$30,839,893  $29,914,282  $29,143,918  (5.5)% (2.6)%
Total portfolio loans, gross22,295,267  21,151,973  20,724,097  (7.0)  (2.0) 
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans9,166,744  8,451,614  8,335,044  (9.1)  (1.4) 
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)10,402,897  10,421,132  10,143,157  (2.5)  (2.7) 
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans572,558  618,295  690,224  20.6   11.6  
Total commercial loans20,142,199  19,491,041  19,168,425  (4.8)  (1.7) 
Residential mortgage loans1,938,212  1,486,597  1,389,294  (28.3)  (6.5) 
Loan portfolio composition:         
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans41.1% 40.0% 40.2% (90)  20  
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)46.6  49.3  49.0  240   (30) 
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans2.6  2.9  3.3  70   40  
Residential and consumer9.7  7.8  7.5  (220)  (30) 
BOLI$620,908  $630,430  $635,411  2.3   0.8  
Core deposits921,904,429  22,216,035  22,603,302  3.2   1.7  
Total deposits23,600,621  23,841,718  23,146,711  (1.9)  (2.9) 
Municipal deposits (included in core deposits)1,724,049  2,047,349  1,844,719  7.0   (9.9) 
Investment securities, net4,545,579  4,241,457  4,366,470  (3.9)  2.9  
Investment securities, net to earning assets16.7% 16.5% 17.2% 50   70  
Total borrowings$2,014,259  $667,499  $518,021  (74.3)  (22.4) 
Loans to deposits94.5% 88.7% 89.5% (500)  80  
Core deposits9 to total deposits92.8  93.2  97.7  490   450  

9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights related to balance sheet items as of June 30, 2021 were the following:

  • C&I loans and commercial real estate loans represented 89.2% of our loan portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to 87.7% a year ago. C&I loans includes traditional C&I, PPP, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans.
  • In the second quarter of 2021, we sold $122.5 million of commercial real estate loans which were mostly rated substandard or special mention. We recorded charge-offs of $11.7 million against the allowance for credit losses - loans to reduce the carrying value of loans to fair value.
  • Commercial loans declined $322.6 million in the second quarter, which was mainly due to a $165.4 million decline in mortgage warehouse loans, a $167.7 million decline in CRE and a $110.2 million multi-family loans, which together were also the primary driver of the decline in total portfolio loans.

  • Residential mortgage loans were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021, a decline of $97.3 million from the linked quarter, and a decline of $548.9 million from the same period a year ago. The decline was mainly due to repayments, and as compared to the same period a year ago, also reflected our sale in the third quarter of 2020 of non-performing residential mortgage loans with a net book value of $53.2 million.
  • Core deposits at June 30, 2021 were $22.6 billion, an increase of $387.3 million compared to March 31, 2021, and an increase of $698.9 million compared to June 30, 2020. A significant driver of the increase versus the linked quarter is related to our determination that certain deposits, totaling $520.9 million, that were previously classified as brokered can be reported as non-brokered, core deposits under the “primary purpose exception” of the relevant regulatory guidance. The growth in core deposits on an annual basis is a result both of our successful deposit gathering strategies as well as the increase in liquidity in the banking system overall, from government stimulus and other measures implemented in response to the economic downturn.
  • Certificate of deposit accounts declined $163.5 million as higher costing balances matured and were not renewed. Compared to June 30, 2020, certificate of deposit accounts declined $859.0 million.    
  • Municipal deposits at June 30, 2021 were $1.8 billion, a decrease of $202.6 million relative to March 31, 2021. Municipal deposits generally decline in the second quarter of the year as tax receipts are used by local municipalities.
  • Investment securities, net increased by $125.0 million from March 31, 2021 and decreased $179.1 million from June 30, 2020, representing 17.2% of earning assets at June 30, 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, the increase in investment securities included the purchase of US Treasury and corporate securities in response to the significant levels of excess liquidity generated by deposit inflows and the contraction in our loan portfolio.
  • Total borrowings at June 30, 2021 were $518.0 million, a decrease of $149.5 million relative to March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $1.5 billion relative to June 30, 2020. As compared to 2020, the decline was mainly a result of the repayments of higher costing FHLB borrowings.
  • On April 1, 2021, we redeemed the remaining balance of subordinated notes - Bank with a principal balance of $145.0 million at March 31, 2021 and coupon interest rate of 5.25%.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change % / bps
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Provision for credit losses - loans$56,606  $10,000  $6,000  (89.4)% (40.0)%
Net charge-offs17,561  12,914  14,313  (18.5)  10.8  
ACL - loans365,489  323,186  314,873  (13.8)  (2.6) 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing66,268  42,165  39,476  (40.4)  (6.4) 
Non-performing loans260,605  168,557  173,319  (33.5)  2.8  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans0.32% 0.25% 0.28% (4)  3  
Special mention loans$141,805  $494,452  $388,535  174.0   (21.4) 
Substandard loans415,917  590,109  611,805  47.1   3.7  
Total criticized and classified loans557,722  1,084,856  1,004,940  80.2   (7.4) 
ACL - loans to total loans1.64% 1.53% 1.52% (12)  (1) 
ACL - loans to non-performing loans140.2  191.7  181.7  4,150   (1,000) 

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $6.0 million. The provision for credit losses is based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of expected future losses inherent in our portfolio.

Net charge-offs were $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, and consisted of $11.7 million in charge-offs related to the sale of $122.5 million of CRE and multi-family loans, most of which were rated special mention or substandard, and $2.6 million of other net charge-offs.

Non-performing loans increased by $4.8 million to $173.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $39.5 million, a decrease of $2.7 million from the linked quarter.

Special mention loans decreased by $105.9 million versus the linked quarter, with five relationships accounting for $90.2 million of exposure upgraded to pass grade in the quarter, two relationships for $57.9 million that were downgraded to substandard and two loans for $7.8 million sold as part of our second quarter note sale. These decreases in the balance of

special mention loans were partially offset by two new downgrades into special mention accounting for $39.3 million and one upgrade to special mention from substandard accounting for $14.7 million.

Substandard loans increased $21.7 million versus the linked quarter. This included eight multifamily loans that previously requested forbearance under the CARES Act, where, at the conclusion of the forbearance period we determined that it was appropriate to downgrade the loans to a substandard rating, and one C&I loan downgraded to substandard for $24.5 million, partially offset by the impact of our second quarter note sale, which included $79.3 million of substandard rated loans.

Total criticized and classified loans were $1.0 billion a decrease of $79.9 million relative to the linked quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, loan payment deferrals were $109.8 million, or 0.5% of the total portfolio loans.

For additional information on our credit quality metrics including delinquency, criticized and classified, see page 17, “Asset Quality Information by Portfolio”.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)As of Change % / bps
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Total stockholders’ equity$4,484,187  $4,620,164  $4,722,856  5.3 % 2.2 %
Preferred stock137,142  136,458  136,224  (0.7)  (0.2) 
Goodwill and other intangible assets1,785,446  1,773,270  1,769,494  (0.9)  (0.2) 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10$2,561,599  $2,710,436  $2,817,138  10.0   3.9  
Common shares outstanding194,458,805  192,567,901  192,715,433  (0.9)  0.1  
Book value per common share$22.35  $23.28  $23.80  6.5   2.2  
Tangible book value per common share 1013.17  14.08  14.62  11.0   3.8  
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 108.82% 9.63% 10.29% 147   66  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company9.51  10.50  10.91  140   41  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented9.14  10.15  10.55  141   40  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank10.09  11.76  12.10  201   34  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented9.69  11.42  11.74  205   32  
          
10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 20.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $102.7 million to $4.7 billion versus the linked quarter as a result of net income of $98.3 million, stock-based compensation of $6.8 million, stock option exercises and other stock activity of $1.9 million and other comprehensive income of $11.3 million, partially offset by common dividends of $13.4 million, and preferred dividends of $2.2 million.

We elected the five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact on regulatory capital of our adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, followed by a three-year transition period. The June 30, 2021 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Tangible book value per common share was $14.62 at June 30, 2021, which represented an increase of 11.0% compared to a year ago.

Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 263-0877 Conference ID 3008771. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION 
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$324,729   $305,002   $487,409  
Investment securities, net4,545,579   4,039,456   4,366,470  
Loans held for sale44,437   11,749   19,088  
Portfolio loans:     
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)9,166,744   9,160,268   8,335,044  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family)10,402,897   10,238,650   10,143,157  
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans572,558   642,943   690,224  
Residential mortgage1,938,212   1,616,641   1,389,294  
Consumer214,856   189,907   166,378  
Total portfolio loans, gross22,295,267   21,848,409   20,724,097  
ACL - loans(365,489)  (326,100)  (314,873) 
Total portfolio loans, net21,929,778   21,522,309   20,409,224  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost193,666   166,190   151,443  
Accrued interest receivable101,296   97,505   96,728  
Premises and equipment, net226,728   202,555   204,632  
Goodwill1,683,482   1,683,482   1,683,482  
Other intangibles101,964   93,564   86,012  
BOLI620,908   629,576   635,411  
Other real estate owned8,665   5,347   816  
Other assets1,058,661   1,063,403   1,003,203  
Total assets$30,839,893   $29,820,138   $29,143,918  
Liabilities:     
Deposits$23,600,621   $23,119,522   $23,146,711  
FHLB borrowings975,058   382,000     
Federal Funds Purchased   277,000     
Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility568,350        
Other borrowings26,448   27,101   25,802  
Subordinated notes - Company271,096   491,910   492,219  
Subordinated notes - Bank173,307   143,703     
Mortgage escrow funds69,686   59,686   66,521  
Other liabilities671,140   728,702   689,809  
Total liabilities26,355,706   25,229,624   24,421,062  
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock137,142   136,689   136,224  
Common stock2,299   2,299   2,299  
Additional paid-in capital3,755,474   3,761,993   3,753,068  
Treasury stock(660,223)  (686,911)  (696,711) 
Retained earnings1,160,885   1,291,628   1,459,077  
Accumulated other comprehensive income88,610   84,816   68,899  
Total stockholders’ equity4,484,187   4,590,514   4,722,856  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$30,839,893   $29,820,138   $29,143,918  
      
Shares of common stock outstanding at period end194,458,805   192,923,371   192,715,433  
Book value per common share$22.35   $23.09   $23.80  
Tangible book value per common share113.17   13.87   14.62  
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 20.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-21 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-21
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans and loan fees$219,904  $205,855  $201,685  $455,343  $407,540 
Securities taxable18,855  15,352  15,749  39,484  31,101 
Securities non-taxable12,831  11,738  11,718  25,828  23,456 
Other earning assets1,636  902  1,158  6,098  2,060 
Total interest and dividend income253,226  233,847  230,310  526,753  464,157 
Interest expense:         
Deposits28,110  8,868  6,698  73,891  15,566 
Borrowings11,817  7,065  5,085  27,791  12,150 
Total interest expense39,927  15,933  11,783  101,682  27,716 
Net interest income213,299  217,914  218,527  425,071  436,441 
Provision for credit losses - loans56,606  10,000  6,000  193,183  16,000 
Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities    (750 1,703  (750
Net interest income after provision for credit losses156,693  207,914  213,277  230,185  421,191 
Non-interest income:         
Deposit fees and service charges5,345  6,563  7,096  11,968  13,659 
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees4,419  5,426  5,491  9,956  10,917 
BOLI4,950  4,955  4,981  9,967  9,936 
Loan commissions and fees8,003  10,477  8,762  19,028  19,239 
Investment management fees1,379  1,852  2,018  3,225  3,870 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities485  719  (80 8,896  639 
Net gain on security calls      4,880   
Other1,509  2,364  1,946  5,496  4,310 
Total non-interest income26,090  32,356  30,214  73,416  62,570 
Non-interest expense:         
Compensation and benefits54,668  58,087  56,953  109,544  115,040 
Stock-based compensation plans5,913  6,617  6,781  11,919  13,398 
Occupancy and office operations14,695  14,515  13,875  29,894  28,390 
Information technology7,312  9,246  9,741  15,330  18,987 
Professional fees5,458  7,077  7,561  11,207  14,638 
Amortization of intangible assets4,200  3,776  3,776  8,400  7,552 
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments3,638  3,230  2,344  6,844  5,574 
Other real estate owned, net1,233  (68 (72 1,285  (140
Merger-related expenses    2,481    2,481 
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy  633  475    1,108 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings9,723    1,243  10,476  1,243 
Other18,041  15,052  15,471  34,695  30,523 
Total non-interest expense124,881  118,165  120,629  239,594  238,794 
Income before income tax expense57,902  122,105  122,862  64,007  244,967 
Income tax expense (benefit)7,110  22,955  24,523  (932 47,478 
Net income50,792  99,150  98,339  64,939  197,489 
Preferred stock dividend1,972  1,963  1,959  3,948  3,922 
Net income available to common stockholders$48,820  $97,187  $96,380  $60,991  $193,567 
Weighted average common shares:         
Basic193,479,757  191,890,512  191,436,885  194,909,498  191,655,897 
Diluted193,604,431  192,621,907  192,292,989  195,168,557  192,456,817 
Earnings per common share:         
Basic earnings per share$0.25  $0.51  $0.50  $0.31  $1.01 
Diluted earnings per share0.25  0.50  0.50  0.31  1.01 
Dividends declared per share0.07  0.07  0.07  0.14  0.14 

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the Quarter Ended
End of PeriodJune 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
Total assets$30,839,893  $30,617,722  $29,820,138  $29,914,282  $29,143,918 
Tangible assets 129,054,447  28,836,476  28,043,092  28,141,012  27,374,424 
Securities available for sale2,620,624  2,419,458  2,298,618  2,524,671  2,671,000 
Securities held to maturity, net1,924,955  1,781,892  1,740,838  1,716,786  1,695,470 
Loans held for sale244,437  36,826  11,749  36,237  19,088 
Portfolio loans22,295,267  22,281,940  21,848,409  21,151,973  20,724,097 
Goodwill1,683,482  1,683,482  1,683,482  1,683,482  1,683,482 
Other intangibles101,964  97,764  93,564  89,788  86,012 
Deposits23,600,621  24,255,333  23,119,522  23,841,718  23,146,711 
Municipal deposits (included above)1,724,049  2,397,072  1,648,945  2,047,349  1,844,719 
Borrowings2,014,259  993,535  1,321,714  667,499  518,021 
Stockholders’ equity4,484,187  4,557,785  4,590,514  4,620,164  4,722,856 
Tangible common equity 12,561,599  2,639,622  2,676,779  2,710,436  2,817,138 
Quarterly Average Balances         
Total assets30,732,914  30,652,856  30,024,165  29,582,605  29,390,977 
Tangible assets 128,944,714  28,868,840  28,244,364  27,806,859  27,619,006 
Loans, gross:         
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)10,404,643  10,320,930  10,191,707  10,283,292  10,331,355 
ADC519,517  636,061  685,368  624,259  645,094 
C&I:         
Traditional C&I (includes PPP loans)3,130,248  3,339,872  3,155,851  2,917,721  2,918,285 
Asset-based lending3981,518  864,075  876,377  751,861  713,428 
Payroll finance3173,175  143,579  162,762  146,839  151,333 
Warehouse lending31,353,885  1,550,425  1,637,507  1,546,947  1,203,374 
Factored receivables3188,660  163,388  214,021  224,845  215,590 
Equipment financing31,677,273  1,590,855  1,535,582  1,474,993  1,412,812 
Public sector finance31,286,265  1,481,260  1,532,899  1,583,066  1,654,370 
Total C&I8,791,024  9,133,454  9,114,999  8,646,272  8,269,192 
Residential mortgage2,006,400  1,862,390  1,691,567  1,558,266  1,427,055 
Consumer219,052  206,700  195,870  182,461  170,965 
Loans, total421,940,636  22,159,535  21,879,511  21,294,550  20,843,661 
Securities (taxable)2,507,384  2,363,059  2,191,333  2,103,768  2,378,213 
Securities (non-taxable)2,122,672  2,029,805  1,964,451  1,951,210  1,943,913 
Other interest earning assets669,422  610,938  487,696  800,204  803,148 
Total interest earning assets27,240,114  27,163,337  26,522,991  26,149,732  25,968,935 
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing demand5,004,907  5,385,939  5,530,334  5,521,538  5,747,679 
Interest bearing demand4,766,298  4,688,343  4,870,544  4,981,415  4,964,386 
Savings (including mortgage escrow funds)2,890,402  2,727,475  2,712,041  2,717,622  2,777,651 
Money market8,035,750  8,304,834  8,577,920  8,382,533  8,508,735 
Certificates of deposit2,766,580  2,559,325  2,158,348  1,943,820  1,518,224 
Total deposits and mortgage escrow23,463,937  23,665,916  23,849,187  23,546,928  23,516,675 
Borrowings2,101,016  1,747,941  852,057  721,642  527,272 
Stockholders’ equity4,464,403  4,530,334  4,591,770  4,616,660  4,670,718 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 12,538,842  2,609,179  2,675,055  2,704,227  2,762,292 
          
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 20.
2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans.
3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.
4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the Quarter Ended
Per Common Share DataJune 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
Basic earnings per share$0.25  $0.43  $0.39  $0.51  $0.50 
Diluted earnings per share0.25  0.43  0.38  0.50  0.50 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 10.29  0.45  0.49  0.51  0.52 
Dividends declared per common share0.07  0.07  0.07  0.07  0.07 
Book value per common share22.35  22.73  23.09  23.28  23.80 
Tangible book value per common share113.17  13.57  13.87  14.08  14.62 
Shares of common stock o/s194,458,805  194,458,841  192,923,371  192,567,901  192,715,433 
Basic weighted average common shares o/s193,479,757  193,494,929  193,036,678  191,890,512  191,436,885 
Diluted weighted average common shares o/s193,604,431  193,715,943  193,530,930  192,621,907  192,292,989 
Performance Ratios (annualized)         
Return on average assets0.64% 1.07% 0.99% 1.33% 1.32%
Return on average equity4.40  7.24  6.45  8.54  8.28 
Return on average tangible assets0.68  1.14  1.05  1.42  1.40 
Return on average tangible common equity7.73  12.57  11.07  14.58  13.99 
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 10.79  1.21  1.33  1.42  1.46 
Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 19.02  13.37  14.03  14.64  14.59 
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 145.1  43.1  43.0  44.3  44.1 
Analysis of Net Interest Income         
Accretion income on acquired loans$10,086  $9,172  $8,560  $8,272  $7,812 
Yield on loans4.03% 3.82% 3.90% 3.92% 3.88%
Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 23.05  3.09  2.94  3.02  2.84 
Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 23.79  3.63  3.69  3.68  3.61 
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.61  0.40  0.29  0.20  0.15 
Cost of total deposits0.48  0.31  0.22  0.15  0.11 
Cost of borrowings2.26  1.95  3.35  3.97  3.87 
Cost of interest bearing liabilities0.78  0.53  0.43  0.34  0.26 
Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 23.01  3.10  3.26  3.34  3.35 
Net interest margin - GAAP basis3.15  3.19  3.33  3.38  3.38 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 23.20  3.24  3.38  3.43  3.42 
Capital         
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 39.51% 9.93% 10.14% 10.50% 10.91%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 310.09  10.48  11.33  11.76  12.10 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 312.24  12.39  13.38  14.04  14.44 
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 313.85  13.86  14.73  15.42  15.22 
Tangible common equity - Company 18.82  9.15  9.55  9.63  10.29 
Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement         
Interest and dividend income$253,226  $244,658  $242,610  $233,847  $230,310 
Interest expense39,927  26,834  20,584  15,933  11,783 
Net interest income213,299  217,824  222,026  217,914  218,527 
Provision for credit losses56,606  30,000  27,500  10,000  5,250 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses156,693  187,824  194,526  207,914  213,277 
Non-interest income26,090  28,225  33,921  32,356  30,214 
Non-interest expense124,881  119,362  133,473  118,165  120,629 
Income before income tax expense57,902  96,687  94,974  122,105  122,862 
Income tax expense7,110  12,280  18,551  22,955  24,523 
Net income$50,792  $84,407  $76,423  $99,150  $98,339 
          
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 20.
2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the Quarter Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll ForwardJune 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
Balance, beginning of period$326,444   $365,489   $325,943   $326,100   $323,186  
Provision for credit losses - loans56,606   31,000   27,500   10,000   6,000  
Loan charge-offs1:         
Traditional C&I(3,988)  (1,089)  (17,757)  (1,027)  (1,148) 
Asset-based lending(1,500)  (1,297)          
Payroll finance(560)     (730)     (86) 
Factored receivables(3,731)  (6,893)  (2,099)  (4)  (761) 
Equipment financing(7,863)  (42,128)  (3,445)  (2,408)  (3,004) 
Commercial real estate(11)  (3,650)  (3,266)  (2,933)  (7,375) 
Multi-family(154)     (430)  (3,230)  (4,982) 
ADC(1)     (307)  (5,000)    
Residential mortgage(702)  (17,353)  (23)  (267)  (237) 
Consumer(172)  (97)  (62)  (391)  (231) 
Total charge-offs(18,682)  (72,507)  (28,119)  (15,260)  (17,824) 
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:         
Traditional C&I116   677   194   468   588  
Asset-based lending            1,998  
Payroll finance1   262   38   2   4  
Factored receivables1   185   122   406   52  
Equipment financing387   816   217   854   719  
Commercial real estate584      174   487   97  
Multi-family1            15  
Acquisition development & construction              
Residential mortgage      1   37     
Consumer31   21   30   92   38  
Total recoveries1,121   1,961   776   2,346   3,511  
Net loan charge-offs(17,561)  (70,546)  (27,343)  (12,914)  (14,313) 
Balance, end of period$365,489   $325,943   $326,100   $323,186   $314,873  
Asset Quality Data and Ratios         
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual$260,333   $180,795   $166,889   $168,555   $173,319  
NPLs still accruing272   56   170   2     
Total NPLs260,605   180,851   167,059   168,557   173,319  
Other real estate owned8,665   6,919   5,346   5,227   816  
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”)$269,270   $187,770   $172,405   $173,784   $174,135  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due$66,268   $68,979   $72,912   $42,165   $39,476  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized)0.32 % 1.27 % 0.50 % 0.25 % 0.28 %
NPLs as a % of total loans1.17   0.81   0.76   0.80   0.84  
NPAs as a % of total assets0.87   0.61   0.58   0.58   0.60  
ACL as a % of NPLs140.2   180.2   195.2   191.7   181.7  
ACL as a % of total loans1.64   1.46   1.49   1.53   1.52  
Special mention loans$141,805   $204,267   $461,458   $494,452   $388,535  
Substandard loans415,917   375,427   528,760   590,109   611,805  
Doubtful loans      304   295   4,600  
          
1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 At or for the three months ended June 30, 2021 CECL ACL
 Total loans Crit/Class 30-89 Days Delinquent NPLs NCOs ACL $ % of Portfolio
Traditional C&I$2,917,848  $164,745  $6,095  $41,593  $(560)  $47,494  1.63%
Asset Based Lending707,207  72,682    7,535  1,998   10,474  1.48 
Payroll Finance158,424  652    652  (82)  1,567  0.99 
Mortgage Warehouse1,229,588           1,087  0.09 
Factored Receivables217,399        (709)  3,025  1.39 
Equipment Finance1,381,308  66,790  890  23,452  (2,285)  27,987  2.03 
Public Sector Finance1,723,270           6,168  0.36 
Commercial Real Estate5,861,542  492,802  12,344  48,074  (7,278)  155,589  2.65 
Multi-family4,281,615  153,181  12,853  327  (4,967)  32,054  0.75 
ADC690,224  27,023    25,000     11,371  1.65 
Total commercial loans19,168,425  977,875  32,182  146,633  (13,883)  296,816  1.55 
Residential1,389,294  17,416  6,138  17,132  (237)  14,032  1.01 
Consumer166,378  9,649  1,156  9,554  (193)  4,025  2.42 
Total portfolio loans$20,724,097  $1,004,940  $39,476  $173,319  $(14,313)  $314,873  1.52 


 At or for the three months ended March 31, 2021 CECL ACL
 Total loans Crit/Class 30-89 Days Delinquent NPLs NCOs ACL $ % of Portfolio
Traditional C&I$2,886,336  $133,449  $3,009  $50,351  $(559)  $46,393  1.61%
Asset Based Lending693,015  106,351    10,149     11,165  1.61 
Payroll Finance153,987  3,489    2,313  2   1,519  0.99 
Mortgage Warehouse1,394,945           1,232  0.09 
Factored Receivables229,629        402   3,237  1.41 
Equipment Finance1,475,716  53,850  2,514  28,870  (1,554)  28,025  1.90 
Public Sector Finance1,617,986           4,632  0.29 
Commercial Real Estate6,029,282  588,163  14,039  24,269  (2,446)  159,422  2.64 
Multi-family4,391,850  145,730  14,029  778  (3,230)  33,376  0.76 
ADC618,295  26,613    25,000  (5,000)  13,803  2.23 
Total commercial loans19,491,041  1,057,645  33,591  141,730  (12,385)  302,804  1.55 
Residential1,486,597  17,368  7,347  17,081  (230)  15,970  1.07 
Consumer174,335  9,843  1,229  9,746  (299)  4,412  2.53 
Total portfolio loans$21,151,973  $1,084,856  $42,167  $168,557  $(12,914)  $323,186  1.53 

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
 Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans$8,646,272  $78,006   3.66% $8,269,192  $76,983   3.73%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)10,283,292  103,625   4.09  10,331,355  103,225   4.01 
ADC624,259  5,856   3.80  645,094  6,650   4.13 
Commercial loans19,553,823  187,487   3.89  19,245,641  186,858   3.89 
Consumer loans182,461  2,081   4.63  170,965  1,712   4.02 
Residential mortgage loans1,558,266  16,287   4.18  1,427,055  13,115   3.68 
Total gross loans 121,294,550  205,855   3.92  20,843,661  201,685   3.88 
Securities taxable2,103,768  15,352   2.96  2,378,213  15,749   2.66 
Securities non-taxable1,951,210  14,858   3.05  1,943,913  14,833   3.05 
Interest earning deposits648,178  149   0.09  651,271  164   0.10 
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock152,026  753   2.01  151,877  994   2.63 
Total securities and other earning assets4,855,182  31,112   2.60  5,125,274  31,740   2.48 
Total interest earning assets26,149,732  236,967   3.68  25,968,935  233,425   3.61 
Non-interest earning assets3,432,873      3,422,042     
Total assets$29,582,605      $29,390,977     
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand and savings 2 deposits$7,699,037  $2,513   0.13% $7,742,037  $2,145   0.11%
Money market deposits8,382,533  3,813   0.18  8,508,735  3,140   0.15 
Certificates of deposit1,943,820  2,542   0.53  1,518,224  1,413   0.37 
Total interest bearing deposits18,025,390  8,868   0.20  17,768,996  6,698   0.15 
Other borrowings85,957  36   0.17  35,156  9   0.10 
Subordinated debentures - Bank143,722  1,957   5.45        
Subordinated debentures - Company491,963  5,072   4.12  492,116  5,076   4.13 
Total borrowings721,642  7,065   3.97  527,272  5,085   3.87 
Total interest bearing liabilities18,747,032  15,933   0.34  18,296,268  11,783   0.26 
Non-interest bearing deposits5,521,538      5,747,679     
Other non-interest bearing liabilities697,375      676,312     
Total liabilities24,965,945      24,720,259     
Stockholders’ equity4,616,660      4,670,718     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$29,582,605      $29,390,977     
Net interest rate spread 3    3.34%     3.35%
Net interest earning assets 4$7,402,700      $7,672,667     
Net interest margin - tax equivalent  221,034   3.43%   221,642   3.42%
Less tax equivalent adjustment  (3,120)      (3,115)   
Net interest income  217,914       218,527    
Accretion income on acquired loans  8,272       7,812    
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans  $212,762   3.30%   $213,830   3.30%
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities139.5%     141.9%    
            

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021
 Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans$8,791,024  $84,192   3.85% $8,269,192  $76,983   3.73%
 Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)10,404,643  106,408   4.11  10,331,355  103,225   4.01 
ADC519,517  5,762   4.46  645,094  6,650   4.13 
Commercial loans19,715,184  196,362   4.01  19,245,641  186,858   3.89 
Consumer loans219,052  2,233   4.10  170,965  1,712   4.02 
Residential mortgage loans2,006,400  21,309   4.25  1,427,055  13,115   3.68 
Total gross loans 121,940,636  219,904   4.03  20,843,661  201,685   3.88 
Securities taxable2,507,384  18,855   3.02  2,378,213  15,749   2.66 
Securities non-taxable2,122,672  16,242   3.06  1,943,913  14,833   3.05 
Interest earning deposits455,626  146   0.13  651,271  164   0.10 
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock213,796  1,490   2.80  151,877  994   2.63 
Total securities and other earning assets5,299,478  36,733   2.79  5,125,274  31,740   2.48 
Total interest earning assets27,240,114  256,637   3.79  25,968,935  233,425   3.61 
Non-interest earning assets3,492,800      3,422,042     
Total assets$30,732,914      $29,390,977     
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand and savings 2 deposits$7,656,700  $7,224   0.38% $7,742,037  $2,145   0.11%
Money market deposits8,035,750  11,711   0.59  8,508,735  3,140   0.15 
Certificates of deposit2,766,580  9,175   1.33  1,518,224  1,413   0.37 
Total interest bearing deposits18,459,030  28,110   0.61  17,768,996  6,698   0.15 
Senior notes127,862  944   2.95        
Other borrowings1,528,844  5,684   1.50  35,156  9   0.10 
Subordinated debentures - Bank173,265  2,361   5.45        
Subordinated debentures - Company271,045  2,828   4.17  492,116  5,076   4.13 
Total borrowings2,101,016  11,817   2.26  527,272  5,085   3.87 
Total interest bearing liabilities20,560,046  39,927   0.78  18,296,268  11,783   0.26 
Non-interest bearing deposits5,004,907      5,747,679     
Other non-interest bearing liabilities703,558      676,312     
Total liabilities26,268,511      24,720,259     
Stockholders’ equity4,464,403      4,670,718     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$30,732,914      $29,390,977     
Net interest rate spread 3    3.01%     3.35%
Net interest earning assets 4$6,680,068      $7,672,667     
Net interest margin - tax equivalent  216,710   3.20%   221,642   3.42%
Less tax equivalent adjustment  (3,411)      (3,115)   
Net interest income  213,299       218,527    
Accretion income on acquired loans  10,086       7,812    
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans  $206,624   3.05%   $213,830   3.30%
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities132.5%     141.9%    
            

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 25.
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue1:
          
Net interest income$213,299   $217,824   $222,026   $217,914   $218,527  
Non-interest income26,090   28,225   33,921   32,356   30,214  
Total net revenue239,389   246,049   255,947   250,270   248,741  
Non-interest expense124,881   119,362   133,473   118,165   120,629  
PPNR114,508   126,687   122,474   132,105   128,112  
          
Adjustments:         
Accretion income(10,086)  (9,172)  (8,560)  (8,272)  (7,812) 
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities(485)  (642)  111   (719)  80  
Loss on extinguishment of debt9,723   6,241   2,749      1,243  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy      13,311   633   475  
Merger related expense            2,481  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible   assets172   172   172   148   148  
Adjusted PPNR$113,832   $123,286   $130,257   $123,895   $124,727  

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 25.
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio2:
          
Total assets$30,839,893   $30,617,722   $29,820,138   $29,914,282   $29,143,918  
Goodwill and other intangibles(1,785,446)  (1,781,246)  (1,777,046)  (1,773,270)  (1,769,494) 
Tangible assets29,054,447   28,836,476   28,043,092   28,141,012   27,374,424  
Stockholders’ equity4,484,187   4,557,785   4,590,514   4,620,164   4,722,856  
Preferred stock(137,142)  (136,917)  (136,689)  (136,458)  (136,224) 
Goodwill and other intangibles(1,785,446)  (1,781,246)  (1,777,046)  (1,773,270)  (1,769,494) 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity2,561,599   2,639,622   2,676,779   2,710,436   2,817,138  
Common stock outstanding at period end194,458,805   194,458,841   192,923,371   192,567,901   192,715,433  
Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets14.10 % 14.44 % 14.94 % 14.99 % 15.74 %
Book value per common share$22.35   $22.73   $23.09   $23.28   $23.80  
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets8.82 % 9.15 % 9.55 % 9.63 % 10.29 %
Tangible book value per common share$13.17   $13.57   $13.87   $14.08   $14.62  
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
          
Average stockholders’ equity$4,464,403   $4,530,334   $4,591,770   $4,616,660   $4,670,718  
Average preferred stock(137,361)  (137,139)  (136,914)  (136,687)  (136,455) 
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,788,200)  (1,784,016)  (1,779,801)  (1,775,746)  (1,771,971) 
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity2,538,842   2,609,179   2,675,055   2,704,227   2,762,292  
Net income available to common48,820   82,438   74,457   97,187   96,380  
Net income, if annualized196,353   327,960   296,209   394,147   386,579  
Reported return on avg tangible common equity7.73 % 12.57 % 11.07 % 14.58 % 13.99 %
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 22)$56,926   $87,682   $94,323   $97,603   $100,509  
Annualized adjusted net income228,955   348,822   375,242   395,834   403,140  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity9.02 % 13.37 % 14.03 % 14.64 % 14.59 %
          
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets4:
          
Average assets$30,732,914   $30,652,856   $30,024,165   $29,582,605   $29,390,977  
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,788,200)  (1,784,016)  (1,779,801)  (1,775,746)  (1,771,971) 
Average tangible assets28,944,714   28,868,840   28,244,364   27,806,859   27,619,006  
Net income available to common48,820   82,438   74,457   97,187   96,380  
Net income, if annualized196,353   327,960   296,209   394,147   386,579  
Reported return on average tangible assets0.68 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.42 % 1.40 %
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 22)$56,926   $87,682   $94,323   $97,603   $100,509  
Annualized adjusted net income228,955   348,822   375,242   395,834   403,140  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets0.79 % 1.21 % 1.33 % 1.42 % 1.46 %
          

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 25.
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
          
Net interest income$213,299   $217,824   $222,026   $217,914   $218,527  
Non-interest income26,090   28,225   33,921   32,356   30,214  
Total revenue239,389   246,049   255,947   250,270   248,741  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities3,411   3,258   3,146   3,120   3,115  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities(485)  (642)  111   (719)  80  
Depreciation of operating leases(3,136)  (3,130)  (3,130)  (3,124)  (2,917) 
Adjusted total revenue239,179   245,535   256,074   249,547   249,019  
Non-interest expense124,881   119,362   133,473   118,165   120,629  
Merger related expense            (2,481) 
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy      (13,311)  (633)  (475) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings(9,723)  (6,241)  (2,749)     (1,243) 
Depreciation of operating leases(3,136)  (3,130)  (3,130)  (3,124)  (2,917) 
Amortization of intangible assets(4,200)  (4,200)  (4,200)  (3,776)  (3,776) 
Adjusted non-interest expense107,822   105,791   110,083   110,632   109,737  
Reported operating efficiency ratio52.2 % 48.5 % 52.1 % 47.2 % 48.5 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio45.1   43.1   43.0   44.3   44.1  
          
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP)6:
          
Income before income tax expense$57,902   $96,687   $94,974   $122,105   $122,862  
Income tax expense7,110   12,280   18,551   22,955   24,523  
Net income (GAAP)50,792   84,407   76,423   99,150   98,339  
Adjustments:         
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities(485)  (642)  111   (719)  80  
Loss on extinguishment of debt9,723   6,241   2,749      1,243  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy.      13,311   633   475  
Merger related expenses            2,481  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets172   172   172   148   148  
Total pre-tax adjustments9,410   5,771   16,343   62   4,427  
Adjusted pre-tax income67,312   102,458   111,317   122,167   127,289  
Adjusted income tax expense8,414   12,807   15,028   22,601   24,821  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)58,898   89,651   96,289   99,566   102,468  
Preferred stock dividend1,972   1,969   1,966   1,963   1,959  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)$56,926   $87,682   $94,323   $97,603   $100,509  
          
Weighted average diluted shares193,604,431   193,715,943   193,530,930   192,621,907   192,292,989  
Reported diluted EPS (GAAP)$0.25   $0.43   $0.38   $0.50   $0.50  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)0.29   0.45   0.49   0.51   0.52  

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 25.
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 2020 2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)6:
Income before income tax expense$64,007   $244,967  
Income tax (benefit) expense(932)  47,478  
Net income (GAAP)64,939   197,489  
    
Adjustments:   
Net (gain) on sale of securities(8,896)  (639) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings10,467   1,243  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   1,108  
Merger-related expense   2,481  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets343   296  
Total pre-tax adjustments1,914   4,489  
Adjusted pre-tax income65,921   249,456  
Adjusted income tax expense8,240   48,644  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$57,681   $200,812  
Preferred stock dividend3,948   3,922  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)$53,733   $196,890  
    
Weighted average diluted shares195,168,557   192,456,817  
Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)$0.31   $1.01  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)0.28   1.02  

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 25.
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 2020 2021
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
Average stockholders’ equity$4,485,470   $4,643,838  
Average preferred stock(137,470)  (136,570) 
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,790,300)  (1,773,848) 
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity2,557,700   2,733,420  
Net income available to common stockholders$60,991   $193,567  
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized122,317   390,342  
Reported return on average tangible common equity4.78 % 14.28 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 23)$53,733   $196,890  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized107,761   397,043  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity4.21 % 14.53 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets4:
Average assets$30,608,673   $29,486,261  
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,790,300)  (1,773,848) 
Average tangible assets28,818,373   27,712,413  
Net income available to common stockholders60,991   193,567  
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized122,317   390,342  
Reported return on average tangible assets0.42 % 1.41 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 23)$53,733   $196,890  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized107,761   397,043  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets0.38 % 1.43 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
Net interest income$425,071   $436,441  
Non-interest income73,416   62,570  
Total revenues498,487   499,011  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities6,865   6,235  
Net (gain) on sale of securities(8,896)  (639) 
Depreciation of operating leases(6,628)  (6,042) 
Adjusted total net revenue489,828   498,565  
Non-interest expense239,594   238,794  
Merger-related expense   (2,481) 
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   (1,108) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings(10,467)  (1,243) 
Depreciation of operating leases(6,628)  (6,042) 
Amortization of intangible assets(8,400)  (7,552) 
Adjusted non-interest expense$214,099   $220,368  
Reported operating efficiency ratio48.1 % 47.9 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio43.7 % 44.2 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by summing our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income minus our GAAP non-interest expense and eliminating provision for credit losses and income taxes. We believe the use of PPNR provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. Adjusted PPNR includes the adjustments we make for adjusted earnings and excludes accretion income. We believe adjusted PPNR supplements our PPNR calculation. We use this calculation to assess our performance in the current operating environment.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

