Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Fiscal third quarter 2021 revenue of $814 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.95, including $0.04 of restructuring charges and $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2021 revenue guidance of $875 to $915 million with GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $1.13 to $1.29

NEENAH, WI, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal third quarter ended July 3, 2021, and guidance for our fiscal fourth quarter ending October 2, 2021.

 Three Months Ended
 July 3, 2021 Oct 2, 2021
 Q3F21 Results (3) Q4F21 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items   
Revenue (in millions)$814  $875 to $915
Operating margin 4.5% 4.8% to 5.2%
Diluted EPS (1)$0.95  $1.13 to $1.29
    
Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)   
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 15.9%  
Economic return 7.8%  
    
(1Includes $0.04 of restructuring charges and $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense for Q3F21 results and $0.22 of stock-based compensation expense for Q4F21 guidance.
(2Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.
(3On May 24, 2021, Plexus announced an update to its fiscal third quarter revenue and GAAP diluted EPS outlook. Plexus detailed the update on June 8, 2021. The Company stated that it no longer expected to meet fiscal third quarter guidance ranges previously issued due to the COVID-19-related Malaysian government workforce curtailment. As a result, Plexus is not providing a comparison to the guidance ranges issued on April 21, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Information

  • Won 31 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing approximately $275 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Trailing four quarter wins total a record $1.1 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Purchased $27.3 million of our shares at an average price of $93.53 per share under our existing share repurchase program. A balance of $26.1 million remains outstanding under the $100 million fiscal 2021 programs.

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “We delivered fiscal third quarter revenue of $814 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.5% and GAAP EPS of $0.95. Revenue met the high end of our revised expectation provided at the June 8, 2021, Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. This result was primarily due to the resilience and outstanding efforts of our team members in Penang, Malaysia amidst the challenging conditions created by government mandated workforce curtailments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. GAAP operating margin and EPS significantly exceeded our updated outlook on the better than anticipated revenue performance of our Penang operations, an outstanding contribution from our Engineering Solutions team and lower than anticipated healthcare costs.”  

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Our strong business development performance continued during our fiscal third quarter. We won 31 new manufacturing programs that represent approximately $275 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production. In addition, our trailing four-quarter wins expanded from the prior quarter to $1.1 billion. The wins reflect ongoing momentum in new customer engagements and multiple opportunities for our Aftermarket Services team, including an expansion of the notable new relationship highlighted last quarter.”  

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “During the fiscal third quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 15.9%. This equates to an economic return of 780 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating solid shareholder value. Fiscal third quarter cash cycle of 80 days was consistent with our expectations and contributed to $31 million in free cash flow for the quarter. The majority of this quarter’s free cash flow was allocated to repurchasing approximately $27 million of stock under our share repurchase program, continuing our commitment to shareholder returns.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “I am pleased that as one of three manufacturers in Penang, Malaysia approved to establish an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic, we began vaccinations last week for our team members, customers, suppliers and other local manufacturers. We expect that vaccination efforts, coupled with the productivity improvements implemented by our regional leadership team, will allow our Penang operations to function closer to typical levels of manufacturing output during the fiscal fourth quarter despite ongoing workforce curtailment guidelines. As a result, we are guiding fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $875 to $915 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.8 to 5.2% and GAAP EPS of $1.13 to $1.29. Our guidance assumes that supply chain constraints and COVID-19 do not materially impact end markets or our operations beyond what is already anticipated.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “Looking forward, I see the potential to deliver double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2022 while driving sustained industry leading operational performance. Enabling our growth expectations are the ongoing recovery in equipment used in elective medical procedures, an improving commercial aerospace market, sustained program win strength inclusive of new customer engagements, and our support of secular growth markets, including warehouse and factory automation, robotic assisted surgery and commercial space.”

Quarterly ComparisonThree Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS)Jul 3, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Jul 4, 2020
Revenue$814,387  $880,885  $857,394 
Gross profit74,050  91,002  82,881 
Operating income36,373  50,687  45,853 
Net income27,609  41,763  35,842 
Diluted EPS$0.95  $1.42  $1.20 
      
Gross margin9.1% 10.3% 9.7%
Operating margin4.5% 5.8% 5.3%
      
ROIC (1)15.9% 17.3% 12.9%
Economic return (1)7.8% 9.2% 4.1%
      
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue for both the second and third quarters of fiscal 2021.

Business Segments ($ in millions)Three Months Ended
 Jul 3, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Jul 4, 2020
Americas$319  $365  $306 
Asia-Pacific447  459  482 
Europe, Middle East and Africa76  83  92 
Elimination of inter-segment sales(28) (26) (23)
Total Revenue$814  $881  $857 


Market Sectors ($ in millions)Three Months Ended
 Jul 3, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Jul 4, 2020
Industrial (1)$372 46% $407 46% $386 45%
Healthcare/Life Sciences324 40% 350 40% 330 39%
Aerospace/Defense118 14% 124 14% 141 16%
Total Revenue$814   $881   $857  
         
(1) At the beginning of fiscal 2021, Plexus consolidated the previously reported Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors to form the Industrial market sector. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information
Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return
ROIC for the fiscal third quarter was 15.9%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the fiscal third quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2021 is 8.1%. ROIC for the fiscal third quarter less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 7.8%.

Free Cash Flow
Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended July 3, 2021, cash flows provided by operations were $42.7 million and capital expenditures were $11.2 million, resulting in free cash flow of $31.5 million.

Cash Cycle DaysThree Months Ended
 Jul 3, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Jul 4, 2020
Days in Accounts Receivable52  52  55 
Days in Contract Assets13  12  12 
Days in Inventory108  89  97 
Days in Accounts Payable(71) (61) (65)
Days in Cash Deposits(22) (20) (20)
Annualized Cash Cycle *80  72  79 
* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:   Plexus Fiscal 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:   Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:   Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, https://plexus.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, where a slide presentation reviewing fiscal third quarter 2021 results will also be made available ahead of the conference call.

Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 1448676
Replay:   The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 1448676

Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.751.3612
shawn.harrison@plexus.com 

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the evolving effect, which may intensify, of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, suppliers, and logistics providers, including the impact of governmental actions being taken to curtail the spread of the virus, particularly in the key geography of Malaysia. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform, any tax law changes as a result of change in U.S. presidential administration, and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business (including as a result of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union); the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors in our fiscal 2020 Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Form 10-Q.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Jul 3, Jul 4, Jul 3, Jul 4,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net sales$814,387  $857,394  $2,525,627  $2,477,167 
Cost of sales740,337  774,513  2,281,298  2,253,651 
Gross profit74,050  82,881  244,329  223,516 
Operating expenses       
Selling and administrative expenses36,439  37,028  107,136  114,517 
Restructuring and impairment charges1,238    3,267  6,003 
Operating income36,373  45,853  133,926  102,996 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense(3,190) (3,988) (11,094) (11,934)
Interest income308  368  1,072  1,546 
Miscellaneous, net(579) (600) (2,922) (2,619)
Income before income taxes32,912  41,633  120,982  89,989 
Income tax expense5,303  5,791  15,411  10,215 
Net income$27,609  $35,842  $105,571  $79,774 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.97  $1.23  $3.68  $2.73 
Diluted$0.95  $1.20  $3.60  $2.66 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic28,529  29,199  28,708  29,210 
Diluted29,068  29,793  29,298  29,936 


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
    
 Jul 3, Oct 3,
 2021 2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$303,255  $385,807 
Restricted cash4,242  2,087 
Accounts receivable469,352  482,086 
Contract assets114,022  113,946 
Inventories874,718  763,461 
Prepaid expenses and other46,151  31,772 
Total current assets1,811,740  1,779,159 
Property, plant and equipment, net380,545  383,661 
Operating lease right-of-use assets66,838  69,879 
Deferred income taxes25,015  21,422 
Other37,299  35,727 
Total non-current assets509,697  510,689 
   Total assets$2,321,437  $2,289,848 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$60,468  $146,829 
Accounts payable579,571  516,297 
Customer deposits179,831  159,972 
Accrued salaries and wages67,943  76,927 
Other accrued liabilities113,746  103,492 
Total current liabilities1,001,559  1,003,517 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion187,690  187,975 
Accrued income taxes payable47,974  53,899 
Long-term operating lease liabilities33,193  36,779 
Deferred income taxes6,475  6,433 
Other liabilities24,096  23,765 
Total non-current liabilities299,428  308,851 
   Total liabilities1,300,987  1,312,368 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,   
53,848 and 53,525 shares issued, respectively,   
and 28,377 and 29,002 shares outstanding, respectively538  535 
Additional paid-in-capital633,151  621,564 
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 25,471 and 24,523, respectively(1,013,841) (934,639)
Retained earnings1,400,650  1,295,079 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(48) (5,059)
Total shareholders’ equity1,020,450  977,480 
   Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,321,437  $2,289,848 
    


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Jul 3, Apr 3, Jul 4, Jul 3, Jul 4,
 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
Operating income, as reported$36,373  $50,687  $45,853  $133,926  $102,996 
Operating margin, as reported4.5% 5.8% 5.3% 5.3% 4.2%
          
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Restructuring and impairment charges (1) 1,238   2,029      3,267   6,003 
Adjusted operating income$37,611  $52,716  $45,853  $137,193  $108,999 
Adjusted operating margin4.6% 6.0% 5.3% 5.4% 4.4%
          
Net income, as reported$27,609  $41,763  $35,842  $105,571  $79,774 
          
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Special tax impacts (2)        (814)
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)1,108  1,816    2,924  5,373 
Adjusted net income$28,717  $43,579  $35,842  $108,495  $84,333 
          
Diluted earnings per share, as reported$0.95  $1.42  $1.20  $3.60  $2.66 
          
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:         
Special tax impacts (2)        (0.02)
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)0.04  0.07    0.10  0.18 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.99  $1.49  $1.20  $3.70  $2.82 
          
(1During the three months ended July 3, 2021, restructuring charges of $1.2 million, or $1.1 million net of taxes, were incurred.
     During the three months ended April 3, 2021, restructuring charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred.
     During the nine months ended July 4, 2020, restructuring and impairment charges of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.
(2During the nine months ended July 4, 2020, there were $1.9 million in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1 million of tax expense as a result of special tax
     items.


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
      
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Nine Months Ended Six Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Jul 3, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Jul 4, 2020
      
Operating income, as reported $133,926    $97,553    $102,996  
Restructuring and impairment charges+3,267   +2,029   +6,003  
Adjusted operating income $137,193    $99,582    $108,999  
 ÷3 x2 ÷3
  45,731       36,333  
 x4    x4
Adjusted annualized operating income $182,924    $199,164    $145,332  
Adjusted effective tax ratex13 % x13 % x13 %
Tax impact 23,780    25,891    18,893  
Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $159,144    $173,273    $126,439  
         
Average invested capital÷$1,003,614   ÷$1,002,260   ÷$982,231  
         
ROIC 15.9 %  17.3 %  12.9 %
Weighted average cost of capital-8.1 % -8.1 % -8.8 %
Economic return 7.8 %  9.2 %  4.1 %


 Three Months Ended
Average Invested Capital CalculationsJul 3, 2021 Apr 3, 2021 Jan 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020
        
Equity$1,020,450  $1,013,952  $1,006,959  $977,480 
Plus:       
Debt and finance lease obligations - current60,468  50,229  148,408  146,829 
Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2)9,130  9,314  9,351  7,724 
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term187,690  188,730  188,148  187,975 
Operating lease obligations - long-term (2)33,193  34,751  37,052  36,779 
Less:       
Cash and cash equivalents(303,255) (294,370) (356,724) (385,807)
 $1,007,676  $1,002,606  $1,033,194  $970,980 


 Three Months Ended
Average Invested Capital CalculationsJul 4, 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Sept 28, 2019
        
Equity$944,821  $892,558  $908,372  $865,576 
Plus:       
Debt and finance lease obligations - current145,993  107,880  67,847  100,702 
Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2)8,061  8,546  9,102   
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term188,626  186,327  186,827  187,278 
Operating lease obligations - long-term (2)38,077  39,617  41,764   
Less:       
Cash and cash equivalents(296,545) (225,830) (252,914) (223,761)
 $1,029,033  $1,009,098  $960,998  $929,795 


(1)Included in Other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.
(2)In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Plexus adopted and applied Topic 842 to all leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The prior year comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for fiscal 2019.


