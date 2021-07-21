Dream Finders Homes to Release 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on August 10, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, announced today it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Dream Finders Homes encourages all interested parties -- including analysts, current and potential stockholders, and other stakeholders -- to submit questions in writing about the Company’s results and business to investors@dreamfindershomes.com. The Company intends to make written responses to selected questions available monthly by furnishing Current Reports on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission and through its investor relations website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

Investor and Analyst Contact – investors@dreamfindershomes.com

Rick Moyer – Chief Financial Officer

Anabel Fernandez – Treasurer

Jake Williamson – Director of Treasury

Media Contact – mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com

Robert Riva – General Counsel