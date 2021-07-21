Alector to Present New Data from Frontotemporal Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease Programs at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

Oral Presentation to Highlight Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of AL001 in FTD-GRN

Company to Host Analyst and Investor Conference Call on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced presentations at the upcoming 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference being held July 26-30, 2021 virtually and in Denver, Colorado.

Among the data being presented at the conference will be six- and twelve-month data from the open-label Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study evaluating AL001 in individuals with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN). Alector plans to host a conference call to review the AL001 Phase 2 results on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Alector will also present two posters related to its AL002 Alzheimer’s disease (AD) program. The first poster will include the results of the AL002 Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and the second poster will highlight the study design of the ongoing INVOKE-2 trial in people with early AD.

Oral Presentation for AL001 Phase 2 Data

Presentation Title: Six Months Interim Analysis of the Phase 2 Study of AL001 in Frontotemporal Dementia Patients Carrying a Granulin Mutation (#54593)

Session Name: Human: A potpourri of human clinical trials

Presenter: Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Alector

Session Date and Time: Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET

Poster Presentations for AL002

Poster presentations will be available for on-demand viewing beginning on Monday, July 26.

Poster Title: INVOKE-2 – A Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AL002 in Participants with Early Alzheimer’s Disease (#54615)

Presenting Author: Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Alector

Poster Title: A Phase 1 Study of AL002 in Healthy Volunteers (#54669)

Presenting Author: Mike Ward, Ph.D., Senior Director, Clinical Science, Alector

Alector AL001 Conference Call Information

Alector management will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET. Analysts and investors are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 705-0365 from the U.S. and Canada or (415) 817-9241 internationally and using the conference ID 5267479. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Alector’s website at investors.alector.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Alector’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Alector Contacts:

Michelle Corral

VP, Communications and Investor Relations

650-808-7016

michelle.corral@alector.com

1AB

Dan Budwick

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Alector, Inc.

ir@alector.com