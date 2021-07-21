Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 21, 2021 declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share payable on September 1, 2021 to common share record holders as of August 9, 2021.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.