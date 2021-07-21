Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

WEST BEND, Wis., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.1 million, or $0.82 per common share and $7.3 million, or $2.82 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.3 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure .

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Remus - President and CEO 262-335-6037





At or For the Three Months Ended: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 905,024 $ 892,363 $ 906,344 $ 887,285 $ 905,170 Loans receivable, net 641,790 641,599 653,485 692,391 680,130 Allowance for loan losses 8,992 8,488 8,486 7,908 7,632 Securities available for sale 161,316 136,154 106,201 94,875 91,598 Total liabilities 819,451 809,734 824,873 808,430 827,847 Deposits 808,686 795,687 805,085 776,412 787,825 Stockholders' equity 85,573 82,629 81,471 78,855 77,323 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.97 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.31 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Total classified assets to total assets 1.00 % 1.32 % 1.43 % 1.54 % 1.31 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 102.54 % 98.04 % 95.99 % 90.15 % 86.55 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.13 % 1.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % — % (0.02 %) 0.16 % — % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.47 % 9.36 % 9.02 % 8.75 % 9.08 % Equity to total assets at end of period 9.46 % 9.26 % 8.99 % 8.89 % 8.54 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.62 % 13.01 % 13.41 % 12.98 % 12.82 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.38 % 11.78 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.70 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.16 % 9.21 % 9.40 % 9.03 % 9.00 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.38 % 11.78 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.70 %





Three Months Ended: Nine Months Ended: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 6,792 $ 7,334 $ 21,553 $ 22,874 Interest expense 329 940 1,230 3,772 Net interest income 6,463 6,394 20,323 19,102 Provision for loan losses 500 551 1,050 701 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,963 5,843 19,273 18,401 Service fees on deposit accounts 899 747 2,611 2,562 Gain on sale of loans 550 766 2,967 1,549 Other non-interest income 1,129 417 2,264 1,244 Total non-interest income 2,578 1,930 7,842 5,355 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,050 3,051 9,065 9,418 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 652 606 1,882 1,809 Data processing 812 758 2,353 2,342 Other non-interest expense 1,038 1,076 3,728 2,829 Total non-interest expense 5,552 5,491 17,028 16,398 Income before income tax expense 2,989 2,282 10,087 7,358 Income tax expense 859 633 2,831 2,074 Net income $ 2,130 $ 1,649 $ 7,256 $ 5,284 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.58 $ 2.82 $ 1.74 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.57 $ 2.70 $ 1.69





For the Three Months Ended: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 6,792 $ 6,915 $ 7,846 $ 7,226 $ 7,334 Interest expense 329 375 526 778 940 Net interest income 6,463 6,540 7,320 6,448 6,394 Provision for loan losses 500 — 550 574 551 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,963 6,540 6,770 5,874 5,843 Service fees on deposit accounts 899 820 891 910 747 Gain on sale of loans 550 1,169 1,249 1,087 766 Other non-interest income 1,129 420 715 598 417 Total non-interest income 2,578 2,409 2,855 2,595 1,930 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,050 2,990 3,025 3,141 3,051 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 652 639 591 596 606 Data processing 812 778 763 787 758 Other non-interest expense 1,038 1,159 1,531 1,275 1,076 Total non-interest expense 5,552 5,566 5,910 5,799 5,491 Income before income tax expense 2,989 3,383 3,715 2,670 2,282 Income tax expense 859 958 1,014 738 633 Net income $ 2,130 $ 2,425 $ 2,701 $ 1,932 $ 1,649 Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.95 $ 1.06 $ 0.76 $ 0.58 $ 0.78 $ 0.90 $ 1.03 $ 0.75 $ 0.57





At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Nine Months Ended: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Selected Financial Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.75 % 1.16 % 0.83 % Return on average equity 10.06 % 8.22 % 11.69 % 8.50 % Interest rate spread 3.08 % 3.06 % 3.24 % 3.14 % Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.08 % 3.25 % 3.18 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.46 % 2.49 % 2.55 % 2.57 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 104.83 % 104.18 % 104.55 % 105.57 % Per Share and Stock Market Data: Net income per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.58 $ 2.82 $ 1.74 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,588,034 2,839,880 2,576,022 3,032,099 Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 32.10 $ 28.25 $ 32.10 $ 28.25 Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 31.20 $ 26.93 $ 31.20 $ 26.93 Closing market price $ 28.50 $ 19.25 $ 28.50 $ 19.25 Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 88.79 % 68.14 % 88.79 % 68.14 % Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 91.35 % 71.48 % 91.35 % 71.48 %



