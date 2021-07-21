Colorado Community College System Announces "Shot at a Scholarship" Delivered by Amazon

Denver, CO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado Community College System (CCCS), in partnership with Amazon, today announced the “Shot at a Scholarship” program. The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges will award two full-tuition scholarships of $5,000 along with five $1,000 scholarships at each of the System’s 13 colleges to students who are enrolled and attest to being fully vaccinated by mid-September. In total, CCCS and Amazon will award 67 scholarships to community college students.

As colleges and universities fully reopen nationwide and students across Colorado return to CCCS campuses, higher education locations can serve as a natural access point for vaccination. Governor Jared Polis helped announce the Shot at a Scholarship program, noting: “The vast majority of Coloradans are doing their part by getting vaccinated and we’re bringing vaccines to communities, workplaces and truly meeting Coloradans where they are at,” said Governor Polis. “It is our shared hope that these new incentives will increase vaccinations and make our college campuses safer. We are leaving no stone unturned, exploring partnerships, providing accurate information and educating Coloradans about safe, free, easy vaccine options.”

“In the midst of challenges brought about by COVID-19, our students have demonstrated their resilience and their commitment to their educational ambitions by persevering in their coursework despite the sudden and unprecedented shift in instructional delivery,” said Joe Garcia, Chancellor of CCCS. “Similarly, our faculty, staff, and administrators have continued to deliver on our mission of serving all Coloradans who seek access to affordable, high-quality education, and who hope to improve their lives and serve their communities.”

Scholarships will be awarded via a drawing and recipients will be recognized as Amazon Scholars. Students may register for the drawing anytime between July 21, 2021 and September 15, 2021, by registering at https://www.cccs.edu/shot-at-a-scholarship/. All students who register by the deadline and are enrolled as of September 15th will be entered in the drawing and will be notified by September 20th if they receive a scholarship.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, Amazon has been committed to protecting the health and well-being of our communities by ensuring they have access to COVID-19 education, testing, and vaccinations,” said Brittany Morris Saunders, Amazon’s Denver Senior Manager of External Affairs. “In partnership with CCCS, we can help more students across Colorado get vaccinated and protect our communities. The message is simple: all students should get their shots to protect themselves and their families and to get a shot at a scholarship."

About CCCS

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development, delivering thousands of programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. The System’s open-access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to high quality, affordable higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college www.cccs.edu.

About the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges

Founded in 1987, the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges advances the mission, vision, goals, and objectives of the Colorado Community College System. Specifically, the Foundation actively seeks contributions from public and private sources to make scholarships available statewide, advance key programmatic initiatives, provide training and support for CCCS college foundations, and develop partnerships to implement state of the art programs that meet the workforce needs of the 21st century.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.