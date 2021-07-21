Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CBAH, JAX, SNR, and QADA

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBAH with Altus Power, Inc.

J. Alexander’s Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JAX to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share of JAX owned.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (NYSE: SNR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SNR to Ventas, Inc. in which SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of SNR.

QAD, Inc. (NasdaqGS: QADA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QADA to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share.

