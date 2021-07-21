Laundry Project Challenges You to Lovitz or Leave It

Nashville, Tenn., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, fans of Nashville SC Defender, Dan Lovitz, have a chance to score signed swag and help charity at the same time!

The soccer star generously donated a signed jersey and two free tickets to an upcoming match of your choice in support of the Nashville, Tennessee Laundry Project initiative. The lucky winner will also get a free ride to and from the match courtesy of Earth Rides.

Want to be a #2 and match with Dan? All you have to do is two things online:

FOLLOW Dan Lovitz (@ilovitz11), the Laundry Project (@engagecurrent) and Earth Rides (@earthrideshare) on Instagram, and DONATE any amount for a virtual raffle ticket. Choose yourdonation level and receive more raffle entries at Nashville SC Jersey Raffle Campaign (www.classy.org/campaign/nashville-sc-jersey-raffle/c349236)

And for an extra kick, go for that Bonus Entry by tagging a friend on the @engagecurrent Instagram raffle post that you would take to the match with you.

As a veteran Major League Soccer player Dan gives much of his time off the pitch to support community causes such as the Laundry Project and has helped put together a great package for one lucky winner.

The Laundry Project works across the United States to bring dignity, empowerment and renewed hope by assisting anyone in-need with a basic necessity – clean laundry – by turning laundromats into community centers of hope by providing the funds and cleaning products necessary to wash and dry laundry. Since 2008, the Laundry Project has washed more than 200,000 loads of laundry for nearly 20,000 families, in almost 800 laundry service projects in 49 cities across the country.

The raffle closes at 11:59PM CDT on July 23 and the winner will be chosen at random and announced on social media the next day. Be a good sport and get those entries in before Friday!

About Current Initiatives

Current Initiatives is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in Florida that started with young adults committed to educating others on current social initiatives and then mobilizing them to bring about change. Current establishes community groups for awareness and education and organizes local initiatives such as the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas. To learn more about Current Initiatives, visit www.EngagetheCurrent.org, or view photos of past Laundry Projects at www.LaundrybyCurrent.org.

