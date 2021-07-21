Chiber From Chinova Bioworks Gives Plant-Based Meat Alternatives the Advantage

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tossing some meat on the grill is a popular summertime activity, but plant-based meats have made this tradition even more inclusive for all palates and preferences. Outside the ever-increasing demand, there is just one huge hurdle plant-based meat producers face when going up against the animal meat industry, and that is moving from frozen, where shelf life is easier to achieve, to refrigerated, where finding a descent shelf life is far more challenging. Chiber from Chinova Bioworks is a clean-label, natural fiber derived from the stems of white button mushrooms that is the solution to extend shelf life of refrigerated plant-based meats while also improving quality and freshness.



“Mushrooms are on the rise and within the plant-based meat industry as a great protein alternative to conventional meat, but we have discovered that mushrooms can be used for much more than that,” said Natasha Dhayagude, CEO and co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. “We are on the forefront of mushroom innovation by realizing the potential of a fiber extracted from the stems of white button mushroom and the impact it can have to improve the freshness, quality and shelf life of food and beverages naturally. It’s the way food protects itself.”

This trend in food to go back to the basics, and use the elements available in nature to protect food, is something consumers are carefully seeking when digesting ingredient labels. It’s another challenge for plant-based meats that are being held to much higher criteria than their meat-based counterpart.

“Consumers expect plant-based alternatives to imitate all aspects of conventional products especially when it comes to the taste and shelf life. However, with plant-based alternatives, consumers expect more,” said Dhayagude. “Plant-based meats need to be healthy, natural and clean-label. With Chiber there is a significant opportunity for brands to obtain both a clean-label and improve product quality while also reducing a major food waste problem.”

Chiber is a 1-for-1 replacement for artificial preservatives that provides protection from microbial spoilage. It works against all common spoilage microorganisms such as yeast, mold and bacteria, and can also inhibit the growth of harmful pathogenic bacteria like E. coli and Listeria. By using Chiber as the plant-based meat preservative, producers can label their products clean and as certified vegan, kosher, halal, organic compliant, non-GMO, declared allergen-free, paleo, keto-friendly, low FODMAP (fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols), gluten-free and Whole30. Plus, Chiber contributes no added sodium to the product.

Chiber ingredient is a safe fiber to consume that comes from the most commonly produced white button mushrooms and does not contain any allergenic materials of the mushroom. It is odorless and tasteless and does not alter the taste, color or consistency of products.

Chinova Bioworks is a food technology company with a five-year track record of developing natural, clean-label preservatives extracted from mushrooms for the food and beverage industry. Headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada, since 2016, the company is made up of 90% women practicing in STEM fields and is recipient of multiple awards acknowledging its leadership and innovation. Learn more at: www.chinovabioworks.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b379115-c087-4345-b23e-9f35348e8554