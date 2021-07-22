LIPSAX Lipstick Launches Selfie – Nude Pink Long-Lasting Liquid Matte Shade

Tustin, California，United States, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LIPSAX has just announced the launch of Selfie, the newest shade of the company’s Liquid Matte Lipstick. The makeup brand offers a wide range of premium lipstick products made with high-quality pigments.

This latest announcement will help clients find a high-quality lipstick in a universally flattering shade. LIPSAX’s products are also designed for long-lasting wear, and will not rub off throughout the day.

Each season, LIPSAX uses scientific market research to predict new makeup trends. Starting with over 100 color swatches, the company then selects the 6 most popular shades based on expert analysis of thousands of images from Instagram, TikTok, blogs and more.

The lipsticks are also beta tested by the company’s vast network of makeup artists, enthusiasts and influencers to ensure a high-quality product. When a color appears to be going out of fashion, the company replaces the lipstick with a new, trendy shade.

The makeup brand’s latest shade, Selfie, is a nude pink that suits all skin tones. The subtle and versatile shade can complete day and night makeup looks. Moreover, the product’s high-intensity pigment gives clients a bold matte lip.

All of LIPSAX’s lipsticks are nourishing, so clients can wear their products without drying out their lips. The product’s creamy texture also allows for a smooth, easy application.

Besides Selfie, the makeup brand offers its Liquid Matte Lipstick in Climax, Mistress, Scandalous, Foreplay and Undressed. These limited edition shades provide clients with the choice between a strong red, burgundy, mauve, berry and nude lipstick.

The company’s products are cruelty-free and made using safe ingredients. Unlike other makeup brands, LIPSAX does not use formaldehyde, carmine, parabens, phthalates, laurates, sulfates, ethanolamines or polyethylene glycol.

This is in line with LIPSAX’s commitment to providing clients with high-end lipsticks in the trendiest shades. The company has also developed a strong reputation for its quality products and level of client care, as indicated in its many positive reviews online.

One satisfied client said: “As a bridal makeup artist, I really like using LIPSAX on my brides. I think Selfie and Foreplay are perfect for wedding makeup. Beautiful natural shades that last through the entire event.”

