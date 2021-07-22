RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes unaudited interim report for 2021

English German





Total income EUR 7.3 m illion ( HY1 2020: EUR 5 .4 million)

P rofit after taxes EUR 0.4 million ( HY1 2020: EUR 0.7 million net loss)

Cash flow from operating activities EUR 0.9 million positive (HY1 2020: EUR 0.7 million positive)





Deventer, July 22, 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the interim report and the half year result for the period ended on June 30, 2021.

The total income in the first half year of 2021 is EUR 7.3 million which is 36% above the total income of the first half year of 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020. The growth is driven by an overall strong delivery level, as well as an exceptional high level of usage of raw materials and consumables for SCM project preparations. In the first half of 2021, we have ordered and received wafers for one of our SCM customers to manage the supply chain during a planned change of an assembly house. About EUR 0.4 million has been realized for these wafers as total income and approximately the same amount has been accounted for in the cost for raw materials and consumables. This results in a higher total income and a higher cost of materials in the first half of 2021 without an impact on the net profit. The parts will be delivered during the coming twelve months where only part of the selling price will be recognized in the total income. The total income will therefore be reduced but the impact on the net profit will be positive.

The profit after taxes for the first half year of 2021 was EUR 0.4 million which is EUR 1.2 million above the first half year of 2020. The lower cost of raw materials together with good cost control have continued to reduce the overall costs in the first half year of 2021.

The cash flow from operating activities for the first half year of 2021 was positive with EUR 0.9 million and the net cash flow was positive with EUR 0.6 million. During the first half of 2021, the investments in new equipment have been minimal, but with the forecasted increase in demand we intend to purchase additional capacity and capability in the second half of the year.

“It is very encouraging to see the strong improvement in total income and net profit in the first half year of 2021 which was possible thanks to the dedication of our employees and the good relationships with our customers and suppliers. The global shortage of semiconductor supplies and logistic challenges have not impacted us during the first half year, but we are monitoring it closely to be able to act if necessary”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

You will find the complete unaudited interim report 2021, which is available only in English and as an electronic version, on our corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/financial-publications.

Summary HY1 2021

(x EUR 1,000) Unaudited

HY1 2021 Unaudited

HY1 2020 Total Income 7,282 5,361 EBITDA 1,317 150 EBITDA in % of total income 18% 3% EBIT 545 -623 EBIT in % of total income 7% -12% Net profit (loss) 437 -742 Net profit (loss) in % of total income 6% -14%

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2021 to be in the range of EUR 13.2 million to EUR 13.6 million. The profit before tax in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 4% to 5% of the total income. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Conference call

You are invited to take part in RoodMicrotec’s conference call for financial press and analysts on

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:30 CEST

The management will present the Unaudited Interim Report 2021 and answer your questions. The dial-in number for the call is: +31 (0)20 531 5863 (via operator)

Financial calendar

July 22, 2021 Conference call for press and analysts October 14, 2021 Trading update quarter 3-2021 January 27, 2022 Publication (preliminary) annual total income 2021

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is only published in English. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

