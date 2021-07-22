Press Release

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Significant Strengthening of Board to Progress Barryroe Project

Dublin and London – 22 July - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), announces a significant strengthening of its Board, as part of moving forward with the Barryroe offshore work programme. Peter Newman and Ann-Marie O’Sullivan will join the Board of Providence at the conclusion of today’s AGM.

Peter Newman

For over 30 years, Peter Newman has been a leading financial and business strategist, providing counsel to some of the world’s major energy companies. Peter was Global Head of Oil and Gas with Deloitte for 7 years. During his time leading the Deloitte team, he worked with global energy companies including Shell and Perenco. Prior to joining Deloitte, Peter was a Partner and Head of Oil and Gas for the EMEIA Region with Arthur Andersen.

Peter has significant Board experience in the energy sector. He is a Director of the Addax and Oryx Group (AOG). AOG is an entrepreneurial investment group that has pioneered energy development in Africa and the Middle East. Peter chairs the AOG Audit Committee and has helped drive strategy for the business. Peter also chairs the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees at Toronto-listed Forza Petroleum, where he has provided oversight of exploration activities in the Middle East and offshore West Africa, and operated development and production in Kurdish Iraq. Peter sits on the Board and Chairs the Audit Committee of Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent petrol forecourt operator with over 900 sites. Peter is also currently a Director of Eclipse Shipping, where he also Chairs the Audit Committee.

Peter has played a wide-ranging role in the oil and gas industry in the UK and further afield, having held leadership roles in the Energy Institute, the World Petroleum Council. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute. He was central to the establishment of the Energy Institute through a merger between the Institute for Energy and the Institute of Petroleum. He is a Chartered Environmentalist with the Society for the Environment and served as Trustee and Hon. Treasurer at WaterAid, the international development charity. He holds an MA Geography from the University of Oxford.

Peter joins the Board as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and will Chair the Audit Committee.

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan is one of the best known and most highly regarded communications professionals in the Republic of Ireland. She is founder and Chief Executive of AM O’Sullivan PR Ltd, a leading strategic communications consultancy headquartered in Cork, the nearest city to the Barryroe oil and gas field.

Ann-Marie has held a number of senior Board positions with leading organisations including Dublin Airport Authority (daa plc), the operator of Dublin and Cork Airports, Cork Chamber (of Commerce) and the Public Relations Consultants Association of Ireland. She is a Board member of Mercy University Hospital, a member of the Cork Airport Development Council, and is the current Chair of the UCC Alumni Board. Ann-Marie has also served on the Board of several leading ‘not for profit’ organisations in the Cork region.

Ann-Marie graduated from UCC in 1988 with an Honours BComm. degree. She was conferred with the title of Life Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland in December 2020, the highest honour the Institute can bestow on a member and she is a member of the Institute of Directors (MIoD).

Ann-Marie will join the Nominations Committee of the Board.

Providence Resources new Chair, James Menton, welcomed the addition of Ann-Marie and Peter to the Board:

“Providence Resources is now moving forward with the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field. This will not only be transformational for Providence, it will also provide major benefits to Ireland and to the Cork region, as the country transitions to a low carbon economy.

These new appointments significantly strengthen our team. Peter has near unrivalled experience in the energy industry with a particular speciality in the financing of energy companies. This skill is obviously crucial to Providence as we undertake this major project.

Ann-Marie brings significant strategic communications and stakeholder engagement expertise to the Board. She is also a leader in the business and broader community in the Cork region. As we look to further build our stakeholder network in the region and beyond, her insights will be hugely important to us.

These are important Board appointments and I look forward to a further strengthening of the Board in the coming months.

ENDS

AIM Disclosures

Mr. Peter Newman (a British citizen, aged 66 years) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past 5 years:





Current:



Past: The Addax & Oryx Group plc Water Aid CD & R Firefly Holdco Ltd* CD&R Tiger Jersey Holdco Ltd* Forza Petroleum Limited Eclipse Shipping Limited

*Parent companies to Motor Fuel Group (MFG)

The Company confirms that there is no other information that is required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Rule 5.22 (b), Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of Chapter 5: Additional Rules for the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Dublin.

Ms. Ann-Marie O’Sullivan (an Irish citizen, aged 53 years) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past 5 years:

Current Past AM O’Sullivan PR daa PLC Mercy University Hospital Cork UCC Alumni Board

The Company confirms that there is no other information that is required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Rule 5.22 (b), Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of Chapter 5: Additional Rules for the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Dublin.

ENDS

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Alan S Linn,

Chief Executive Officer

Joe Langbroek

Investor Relations

J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Joe Heron